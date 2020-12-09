Henry McMaster: 'We cannot afford to keep schools closed at all any longer"

WEST COLUMBIA, S.C. — South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster urged the state's school districts Wednesday to offer a five-day in-person option for students.
McMaster addressed education and a number of other issues during a news conference held at the South Carolina Emergency Operations Center Wednesday afternoon.
McMaster said the state needed to have an educated and well-trained workforce to compete for jobs and investments in the "fiercely competitive" southeastern region of the country.
"We cannot afford to keep schools closed at all any longer," McMaster said. "We can't afford it for as long as we've had them closed."
He said in July he asked all 79 of the state's school districts to give parents the option to send their children to school five days a week or to keep them at home to learn virtually.
"Some schools did it, most did not," McMaster said.
He also said the state has plenty of protective equipment ready to be distributed should any district need it.
"For many South Carolina families, schools provide the only opportunity for parents to go to work," McMaster said. "The only opportunity. Many working parents cannot stay home with their children every day. They must go to work to provide for their families."
He added that parents should not have to choose between their jobs and their children. McMaster said districts that do not offer a five day-option to parents are putting their parents into a situation where they have to make that choice.
"It is not the right thing to do," McMaster said.
He also said his office surveyed the 15 districts in the state that did offer a five-day option at the beginning of the year. That survey, he said, is now available for districts to learn the best practices for five-day options.
McMaster outlined the state's plan for the distribution of one of two COVID-19 vaccines.
He implied that the steps were developed with recommendations and regulations from the Centers for Disease Control.
McMaster said the first step would be to vaccinate those who are at the highest risk of contracting the virus and were essential to preventing the mortality of others.
The second step, he said, was for those with a high risk of exposure due to repeated interactions with the public.
The third step is vaccinating everyone else.
McMaster also said he was disappointed by the state supreme court's decision to concur with its previous ruling that McMaster's proposed private school grants to parents violated the state's Constitution.
"Most importantly, I'm disappointed for the 5,000 or so students from working or low income families that will be denied any financial aid from the CARES Act through the SAFE grant program that we initiated," McMaster said. "Many of these parents are barely able to scrimp and save enough money to pay for their child's tuition in independent, Christian, and other private schools."
McMaster also said the ruling meant that the state's private colleges would be unable to receive CARES Act funding either. He said he felt like some litigation from one or more of those colleges could resolve the issue.
He later added that the state does have a contingency plan should the decision of the court become the final word in the proposal.
McMaster also asked the public to remain vigilant in the fight against COVID-19.
Dr. Linda Bell, state epidemiologist, and Dr. Stephen White, immunization director, also spoke at the news conference.
Bell also urged the public to remain vigilant in the fight against COVID-19. She said she hoped the current time would be a watershed moment for the state's approach toward COVID-19 and the spread. Bell also said the vaccine held a lot of promise and impliedly asked for patience from the public during the distribution process.
White also spoke about the implementation of the vaccine plan.
He said that people who hear the word "no" during the first days of the vaccine rollout should remember that the word should be taken to mean "Not right now."
Dr. David Cole, president of the Medical University of South Carolina, also spoke at the news conference.
He said the best way forward was the distribution of the vaccine to the public. Cole also asked the public to remain vigilant until the vaccine is widely distributed. He also asked people to continue to wear masks, practice "hand hygiene," and to avoid gathering in large groups for the holidays.
Dr. Steven Shelton of Prisma Health Midlands also spoke at the news conference and said many of the same things Cole did.
