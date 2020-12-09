Henry McMaster: 'We cannot afford to keep schools closed at all any longer"

He added that parents should not have to choose between their jobs and their children. McMaster said districts that do not offer a five day-option to parents are putting their parents into a situation where they have to make that choice.

"It is not the right thing to do," McMaster said.

He also said his office surveyed the 15 districts in the state that did offer a five-day option at the beginning of the year. That survey, he said, is now available for districts to learn the best practices for five-day options.

McMaster outlined the state's plan for the distribution of one of two COVID-19 vaccines.

He implied that the steps were developed with recommendations and regulations from the Centers for Disease Control.

McMaster said the first step would be to vaccinate those who are at the highest risk of contracting the virus and were essential to preventing the mortality of others.

The second step, he said, was for those with a high risk of exposure due to repeated interactions with the public.

The third step is vaccinating everyone else.