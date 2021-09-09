 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Henry McMaster: We will fight Joe Biden administration 'to the gates of hell' to protect South Carolinians
0 Comments

Henry McMaster: We will fight Joe Biden administration 'to the gates of hell' to protect South Carolinians

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

COLUMBIA, S.C. – President Joe Biden’s announcement that he will require large employers and federal workers to get vaccinated or test weekly for COVID-19 provoked a Twitter thread from South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster.

McMaster said on Twitter that the American Dream has turned into a nightmare under Biden and the radical Democrats.

“They have declared war against capitalism, thumbed their noses at the Constitution, and empowered our enemies abroad,” McMaster continued on Twitter. “Rest assured, we will fight them to the gates of hell to protect the liberty and livelihood of every South Carolinian.”

Biden was expected to announce a six-point plan geared toward slowing the spread of COVID-19 Thursday afternoon. Several media outlets reported that parts of the plan including vaccine or weekly test mandates for federal workers and for businesses with more than 100 employees. The mandates would include workers at health care facilities that receive Medicare or Medicaid.

0 Comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Psaki welcomes first commercial flight out of Kabul

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Government and Politics Reporter

I cover the city of Florence, the county of Florence, the state legislative delegation of Florence County and surrounding areas, and the federal delegation representing the Pee Dee for the Morning News.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Orangeland to return to Florence in the fall
Local News

Orangeland to return to Florence in the fall

FLORENCE, S.C. – Orangeland will be returning to Florence this fall. A sign located outside of 1243 West Lucas St. and Florence County property tax records say that the restaurant will be moving from its previous home on South Irby Street. 

'A man among men:' Florence remembers former Councilman Billy D. Williams
Local News

'A man among men:' Florence remembers former Councilman Billy D. Williams

FLORENCE, S.C. – Florence City Councilwoman Pat Gibson-Hye Moore did not realize that when she called Billy D. Williams one or two weeks ago that their conversation would be the last time they spoke. Williams, the representative from District 1 on the Florence City Council from 1988 to 2010, passed away Saturday at the age of 78. 

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert