Henry McMaster: We will fight Joe Biden administration 'to the gates of hell' to protect South Carolinians

COLUMBIA, S.C. – President Joe Biden’s announcement that he will require large employers and federal workers to get vaccinated or test weekly for COVID-19 provoked a Twitter thread from South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster.

McMaster said on Twitter that the American Dream has turned into a nightmare under Biden and the radical Democrats.

“They have declared war against capitalism, thumbed their noses at the Constitution, and empowered our enemies abroad,” McMaster continued on Twitter. “Rest assured, we will fight them to the gates of hell to protect the liberty and livelihood of every South Carolinian.”

Biden was expected to announce a six-point plan geared toward slowing the spread of COVID-19 Thursday afternoon. Several media outlets reported that parts of the plan including vaccine or weekly test mandates for federal workers and for businesses with more than 100 employees. The mandates would include workers at health care facilities that receive Medicare or Medicaid.

