Henry McMaster's budget vetoes include nearly $5.6 million in Pee Dee projects

FLORENCE, S.C. – South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster's battle against earmarked projects could cost the Pee Dee nearly $5.6 million.
The governor issued his budget veto message on Friday afternoon. Of the 15 vetoes, six involve groups projects suggested by individual members of the General Assembly and grouped together for the state budget.
"Public transparency must be absolute and uncompromised in order to maintain the public’s trust and confidence in their government," McMaster says in his veto message. "Disclosure of the sponsor and recipient is not enough. The bulk of these earmarked appropriations contained in these seven proviso subsections still lack sufficient context, description, explanation of merit, or justification as to how the recipient intends to spend the funds."
He adds that there are also no accountability measures to ensure the funds are spent appropriately.
"There is a better way for the taxpayers," McMaster continues. "I once again ask the General Assembly to consider my proposal to create a public merit-based competitive grants process for these types of appropriations. Administered by state agencies, funds would be made available only to entities which demonstrate required community support and missions consistent with the policy goals and outcomes intended by the General Assembly."
Included in McMaster's veto of over $18.9 million for health care projects is $75,000 for the Rubicon Drug and Alcohol Center in Hartsville, $300,000 for a Darlington lift station and sewer project, $175,000 for the Men's Center of the Pee Dee and $300,000 for Vital Aging of Williamsburg.
McMaster also vetoed an appropriation of over $6.5 million for law enforcement projects. Included in this appropriation was $398,000 for equipment for the Dillon County Sheriff's Office, $153,500 for the office renovations and equipment at the Florence County Sheriff's Office and $1 million for body cameras for the Florence County Sheriff's Office.
Included in McMaster's veto of $94.2 million appropriated for sports, recreation and tourism projects are renovations to a Carnegie library in Marion County at $250,000, the Hartsville Centre Theatre at $500,000, the Marlboro Civic Center at $500,000, the Florence Center at $1 million, a park in Timmonsville at $100,000, the Amazing Grace Park in Marion County at $500,000 and Gordon Park in Dillon County at $300,000.
Other than the earmarked projects, McMaster emphasized that he agreed with most of the state budget.
The first two and a half pages of McMaster's veto message was full of praise for lawmakers for finding common ground with him on items like a $1,000 raise for teachers — the governor did point out he proposed a $3,000 yearly pay bump — and $40 million for job training that manufacturers and other businesses say are critical to keep South Carolina's economy strong.
The budget includes McMaster priorities like getting a nurse and police officer into every public school and raises and bonuses for law enforcement agencies.
The spending plan also set aside $60 million for a 2.5% raise for all state employees.
It did not include tax relief, something both the governor and many Republican lawmakers have pushed for in the past. But COVID-19 and the potential for economic disaster that did not quite develop took that issue off the table in 2021.
The $10.8 billion budget is nearly $2 billion bigger than the 2020 spending plan where lawmakers decided to just save up the extra money for the year as a hedge in case tax revenues plunged during the pandemic.
But instead the state did better than expected and lawmakers found hundreds of ways to spend the one-time money on pedestrian bridges, senior centers, new local law enforcement buildings and police cars, convention center repairs and upgrades, the Special Olympics, a hearse for a veterans cemetery, baseball field and recreation facilities and hundreds of other projects.
The spending plan considered by the governor does not include the $2.5 billion that lawmakers will control of the nearly $9 billion South Carolina is getting from federal COVID-19 relief. McMaster already has a committee considering recommendations to spend that money, and the General Assembly plans a special session to finalize plans in a few months.