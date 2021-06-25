Henry McMaster's budget vetoes include nearly $5.6 million in Pee Dee projects

The budget includes McMaster priorities like getting a nurse and police officer into every public school and raises and bonuses for law enforcement agencies.

The spending plan also set aside $60 million for a 2.5% raise for all state employees.

It did not include tax relief, something both the governor and many Republican lawmakers have pushed for in the past. But COVID-19 and the potential for economic disaster that did not quite develop took that issue off the table in 2021.

The $10.8 billion budget is nearly $2 billion bigger than the 2020 spending plan where lawmakers decided to just save up the extra money for the year as a hedge in case tax revenues plunged during the pandemic.

But instead the state did better than expected and lawmakers found hundreds of ways to spend the one-time money on pedestrian bridges, senior centers, new local law enforcement buildings and police cars, convention center repairs and upgrades, the Special Olympics, a hearse for a veterans cemetery, baseball field and recreation facilities and hundreds of other projects.