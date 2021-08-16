Henry McMaster's office aks Florence Four board, state education department, Florence delegation to work out election issue

TIMMONSVILLE, S.C. – The office of South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster has asked the Florence Four school board, the South Carolina Department of Education and the county’s legislative delegation to work among themselves to settle the dispute over the cancellation of an election scheduled for last November.
On the agenda for a 7 p.m. meeting Tuesday of the Florence Four Board of Trustees is an update regarding a letter sent by Board Chairwoman Lillie Mae Joe requesting McMaster to order a special election to fill the three empty seats on the school board.
A letter from Thomas Limehouse Jr., the chief legal counsel for McMaster, to Cathy Hazelwood, the general counsel for the South Carolina Department of Education, addressing the election request is included in the media packet supplied by the board prior to the meeting.
Limehouse notes the district is controlled and operated by the state department of education and respectfully asks and encourages the department to work out the election issue with the school board and the county legislative delegation.
He also leaves the door open if the parties cannot agree for the state department of education to provide information regarding the cancelation of the Nov. 3 board election.
Limehouse adds that the department or the school board may want to seek an opinion from South Carolina Attorney General Alan Wilson on election issue.
Joe sent a follow-up letter offering to meet with South Carolina Superintendent of Education Molly Spearman at a time and place convenient to Spearman.
The election of three school board members was canceled following an email sent by Hazelwood to David Alford, then director of the Florence County election board on July 27, 2020.
She said that the department did not want to hold a special election because the district was unable to afford it.
“We are nearly certain that Florence One and Four will consolidate in school year 2021, which makes a nine month term for school board members who have no authority in the district imprudent,” Hazelwood said in her email.
Also on Tuesday’s agenda include information about the transition committee facilitating the consolidation of Florence Four with Florence One Schools, a continuing conversation about a conversion to a charter school and information about a letter from the South Carolina School Boards Association.
Action items include the hiring of attorney Fletcher Smith Jr. as legal counsel and considering seeking an injunction to stop the consolidation scheduled for July 1, 2022.
The meeting will be held at Timmonsville High School (304 Kemper St.) tomorrow evening.