Henry McMaster's office asks Florence Four board, state education department, Florence delegation to work out election issue

TIMMONSVILLE, S.C. – The office of South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster has asked the Florence Four school board, the South Carolina Department of Education and the county’s legislative delegation to work among themselves to settle the dispute over the cancellation of an election scheduled for last November.

On the agenda for a 7 p.m. meeting Tuesday of the Florence Four Board of Trustees is an update regarding a letter sent by Board Chairwoman Lillie Mae Joe requesting McMaster to order a special election to fill the three empty seats on the school board.

A letter from Thomas Limehouse Jr., the chief legal counsel for McMaster, to Cathy Hazelwood, the general counsel for the South Carolina Department of Education, addressing the election request is included in the media packet supplied by the board prior to the meeting.

Limehouse notes the district is controlled and operated by the state department of education and respectfully asks and encourages the department to work out the election issue with the school board and the county legislative delegation.

He also leaves the door open if the parties cannot agree for the state department of education to provide information regarding the cancelation of the Nov. 3 board election.