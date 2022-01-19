Henry McMaster's State of the State address earns praise from Pee Dee delegation

COLUMBIA, S.C. – South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster's fifth State of the State addressed drew praise from the Pee Dee members of the South Carolina General Assembly.
House Speaker Jay Lucas said he applauded McMaster for the vision he laid out in the address.
“The House of Representatives joins him in acknowledging our current challenges while celebrating our state’s hard-won successes," Lucas said in an emailed statement. "I appreciate the Governor’s prioritization of issues such as protecting our elections, cutting income taxes, and reforming education funding to provide more opportunity to all of South Carolina’s children. The House looks forward to working with Governor McMaster to achieve our shared goals and pursue a commitment towards building a better South Carolina.”
Assistant Senate Minority Leader Ronnie Sabb said he agreed with McMaster on the benefits of the South Carolina technical education system in that it offered an opportunity for young people to find a lucrative career for free and retraining for displaced workers.
He said he was also pleased to see McMaster make rural broadband access a priority.
Sabb said he was disappointed that the governor did not mention the need to improve and invest in the school infrastructure in rural South Carolina and that he called for merit-based pay increases for state employees rather than across-the-board increases.
State Sen. Kent Williams said it was an honor to attend the address. He also thanked McMaster for his service to the state and his desire to build a better South Carolina.
"I hope over this next year we see him deliver on his promises of building a stronger economy and offer solutions to critical issues facing our state – such as the needs of our public education system, expanding access to affordable health care and bringing high quality jobs to the state," Williams said. He said he remains focused on working with the governor and the other members of the General Assembly to improve the lives of the people in his district.
State Rep. Terry Alexander said McMaster's speech wasn't a real bad speech. He said he agreed with McMaster's calls for infrastructure improvement and transforming the educational system but added that he did not know what that the transformation would look like.
Alexander said he did not like the divisiveness of the parts of speech where McMaster criticized President Joe Biden.
"If he doesn't like Joe Biden that much, tell him to send the $2.5 billion back," Alexander said.
State Rep. Phillip Lowe said he was impressed by the financial data McMaster provided.
McMaster said the state's gross domestic product had grown by 10% during the pandemic and Lowe added that the state has more money than ever to spend.
Lowe said he agreed with McMaster's proposals for a tax cut and investments in roads and water and sewer infrastructure, broadband access improvements and making sure law enforcement and first responders have the tools they need.
State Rep. Roger Kirby said he agreed with Alexander that the "meaningless partisan rancor" needed to stop and that the state needed to have good reasonable debate on how to spend its extra funds.
State Rep. Robert Williams said he wanted to go further than the investments McMaster proposed in roads, water, sewer and stormwater infrastructure.
Williams wants to cut the marginal tax rate to 5% instead of the 6% McMaster is proposing. The current rate is 7%.
State Rep. Jay Jordan said McMaster did an excellent job, as always, of painting a very optimistic picture for the state. He also said he agreed with McMaster's calls for infrastructure investments and tax cuts.
He also added that the state wouldn't be in the financial shape it was in without receiving federal funding from the Biden administration.
State Rep. Lucas Atkinson said he felt McMaster's address went well. He added that he was pleased to see McMaster speak about the needs of law enforcement, increasing broadband access and improving state employee pay.
South Carolina Republican Party Chairman Drew McKissick said that the state's residents are fortunate to live in a state with such strong Republican leadership, and COVID reaffirmed that.
"During the pandemic, Gov. McMaster consistently led the way, and now South Carolina is bouncing back better and faster than most of the country," McKissick said in an emailed statement. "Our unemployment rate is at a record low, new industry is coming to all corners of the state, and more jobs are being added every day. While other states completely shut down and inserted big government and woke ideals into the classroom, the Governor didn't let it happen here because he recognizes the important role parents deserve to play in their child's education."
McKissick said the Republican Party wholeheartedly agreed that dollars should follow the student, and education savings accounts will help ensure children receive the quality education they deserve.
"And when Joe Biden tried to use the federal government to force unconstitutional mandates, the Governor fought back against those too," McKissick continued. "It's clear South Carolina is booming, and we look forward to working with Governor McMaster on continuing this great success."
He added that while Republican ideals keep on winning, South Carolina Democrats keep on losing.
"Their message of liberal, big government in our classrooms, in our health care, in our wallets, and everywhere in between is a failing message – which is why the Democrats' rebuttal to the State of the State will fall on deaf ears, if people didn't turn off their TV in the middle of their response," McKissick said.
The South Carolina Democratic Party sent out an email arguing that the American Rescue Plan, proposed by President Joe Biden, a Democrat, and approved by a Democratic majority Congress, funded much of McMaster's proposals.
“Every South Carolina Republican opposed the bills that are the basis of our state’s budget, programs, and recovery for the next year,” Chair Trav Robertson Jr. said. “We will not let Henry take any credit for this, as his party has obstructed every step of the way. It is ironic that Henry is trying to fix his failures by using money his Republican colleagues opposed."
McMaster mentioned the Pee Dee four times during his speech.
He mentioned Lake City Police Lt. John Stewart as he paid respect to the emergency responders the state lost in 2021.
McMaster mentioned the Pee Dee when he said his executive budget offered $300 million to fund the South Carolina Office of Resilience including providing funding for repair of Pee Dee homes damaged by Hurricane Florence.
He also mentioned a bill sponsored by House Speaker Jay Lucas that would standardize election procedures across county lines and the need to complete Interstate 73 from the North Carolina border through the Pee Dee to the Grand Strand.
McMaster also recapped the priorities he outlined in his executive budget including lowering income taxes, increasing the state's rainy day fund, improving infrastructure with the state budget surplus and federal funds and increasing election and educational funding transparency.
Charleston state Rep. Spencer Wetmore delivered the Democratic response.