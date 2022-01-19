Henry McMaster's State of the State address earns praise from Pee Dee delegation

State Sen. Kent Williams said it was an honor to attend the address. He also thanked McMaster for his service to the state and his desire to build a better South Carolina.

"I hope over this next year we see him deliver on his promises of building a stronger economy and offer solutions to critical issues facing our state – such as the needs of our public education system, expanding access to affordable health care and bringing high quality jobs to the state," Williams said. He said he remains focused on working with the governor and the other members of the General Assembly to improve the lives of the people in his district.

State Rep. Terry Alexander said McMaster's speech wasn't a real bad speech. He said he agreed with McMaster's calls for infrastructure improvement and transforming the educational system but added that he did not know what that the transformation would look like.

Alexander said he did not like the divisiveness of the parts of speech where McMaster criticized President Joe Biden.

"If he doesn't like Joe Biden that much, tell him to send the $2.5 billion back," Alexander said.

State Rep. Phillip Lowe said he was impressed by the financial data McMaster provided.