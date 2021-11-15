High school student makes video for Boys & Girls Club virtual fundraiser

FLORENCE, S.C. – “The Magic of the Boys and Girls Club” is the latest fundraiser of the Boys & Girls Clubs of the Pee Dee. The virtual fundraiser is a video that tells of the organization's success over the years.
The video will be available to those making a donation to watch live on Nov. 18 or at their leisure.
Club Executive Director Neal Zimmerman said the Boys & Girls Club is seeking sponsors and donations as a way to raise funds.
“Virtual is brand new to us,” Zimmerman said.
The video producer was 17-year-old Steven McCartt. He was assisted by Anja Benevento and Mike Woods of the Boys & Girls Club.
Woods, program development director with the Boys & Girls Club, said the video will show who they are and the relationships students form while attending the club. He said the children will speak out in the video.
The students, Woods said, are super excited about being in the video.
McCartt said he started producing videos for his church, Family Worship Center, which encouraged his love of videography and works weekly with the children’s ministry to edit and producing a video.
“I am extremely passionate about it and find it worthwhile, especially if I can help people,” McCartt said.
Zimmerman, a member of McCartt's church, reached out to him and asked McCartt if he would be interested to help with the Boys and Girls Club project.
“I said, of course,” McCartt said.
For several weeks, McCartt has interviewed parents, Boys & Girls Club students, alumni and board members for the video.
“It has opened my eyes to what they do,” he said.
McCartt said the Boys & Girls Club of the Pee Dee has touched many lives.
McCartt wrote the script and built his own drones that were used one in the producing of the video.
“The opening shot is drone footage,” he said.
McCartt said the video will run about 20 minutes.
There is so much more to this after school program than most people realize, McCartt said.
McCartt, a senior at West Florence High School, said he hopes to attend Francis Marion University and major in engineering.
“I will be able to combine my love for using my creativity and using my hands,” he said.
To make a contribution or to become a sponsor of the Boys and Girls Club of the Pee Dee, call 843-662-1142 or visit https://www.bgcpda.org/.