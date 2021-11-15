High school student makes video for Boys & Girls Club virtual fundraiser

Zimmerman, a member of McCartt's church, reached out to him and asked McCartt if he would be interested to help with the Boys and Girls Club project.

“I said, of course,” McCartt said.

For several weeks, McCartt has interviewed parents, Boys & Girls Club students, alumni and board members for the video.

“It has opened my eyes to what they do,” he said.

McCartt said the Boys & Girls Club of the Pee Dee has touched many lives.

McCartt wrote the script and built his own drones that were used one in the producing of the video.

“The opening shot is drone footage,” he said.

McCartt said the video will run about 20 minutes.

There is so much more to this after school program than most people realize, McCartt said.

McCartt, a senior at West Florence High School, said he hopes to attend Francis Marion University and major in engineering.

“I will be able to combine my love for using my creativity and using my hands,” he said.

To make a contribution or to become a sponsor of the Boys and Girls Club of the Pee Dee, call 843-662-1142 or visit https://www.bgcpda.org/.