High winds forecast for Pee Dee Thursday

WILMINGTON, N.C. − A wind advisory has been posted for three Pee Dee counties as Hurricane Zeta comes ashore on the Gulf Coast.
Darlington, Marlboro and Dillon counties in South Carolina along with North Carolina counties Robeson and Bladen could see 45 mph wind gusts late this morning into early this afternoon − even outside of storms, according to a bulletin issued by the National Weather Service office in Wilmington, N.C.
A small craft advisory is also in effect for coastal waters beginning late this morning for elevated winds and seas that will last through Friday morning. A gale watch is in effect for tonight for frequent gusts of 34 kts or greater possible.
Outside the counties with wind advisories, the remainder of the Pee Dee should expect winds out of the south/southwest of 20 to 30 mph with the possibility of tropical storm force wind gusts near Interstate 95.
There is a marginal risk for severe thunderstorms today across the Pee Dee, primarily from the afternoon into the early evening.
The heaviest rains from the storm are forecast to remain west and north of the Pee Dee.
