Highest inflation rate since 1891 affecting those sending children back to school

FLORENCE, S.C. — Some Florence parents say inflation is putting a burden on them as they get ready to send their children back to school.

For the past 12 months, the annual inflation rate for the United States is 9.1% according to data released in June by the United States Department of Labor. A reading is conducted every 12 months.

The 9.1% inflation rate is the highest since November 1981.

Alexandria Headley of Florence said she is spending hundreds upon hundreds of dollars to get her son ready for the first day of school.

“At this point, it is not even just school supplies that are expensive,” she said. “It’s everything. The cost of clothes, shoes, and even food.”

Headley said her son is starting football the same day as his first day of school.

“Not only am I having to buy football gear, but I am having to buy school supplies, school clothes, and school shoes,” she said.

Headley said she spent $300 last week on shoes and this week she has to buy school supplies, socks, a bookbag, and clothes.

“It’s not easy to try to have the extra money to live and to have money in case something breaks down when things are so expensive,” she said. “It’s truly a challenge.”

Headley said she is coping by splitting costs and doing payment plans on clothes and shoes. “My girlfriend chips in, my son’s father chips in,” she said. “We just put our money together and make it work.”

Leslie Pippin of Florence said she has three kids to get ready for school and said it’s like robbing Peter to pay Paul to get their supplies.

“I get a little bit here and a little bit there,” she said. “That’s how I make it and I pick up overtime at work. That's all I can do.”

Pippin said she is not able to get all three of her children's clothes at the same time and feels inadequate because she cannot get all of her kids what they need when they need it.

“For one kid it cost me $200 for school supplies already,” she said. “That’s just school supplies without the bookbag and now I am working on my other two.”

Pippin said employers need to realize that people need an across-the-board living raise because inflation has gone up and their paychecks are no longer adequate.

Ellen Quick is a teacher’s assistant at South Florence High School and said she has a seventh-grader and another child going to 4K.

“I am getting their school supplies and I am going to get whatever they need,” she said. “I look at the price, but if they need it I am going to get it regardless because I am their mother and they need it.”

Quick said she has to budget to make sure her children are able to get everything they need.

“I had to save and cut back on eating out, buying clothes, and just focus on necessities,” she said.

Quick said she is an assistant in the classroom and all of the teachers at South Florence High School received a $300 stipend to get the resources needed for their classroom. “The stipend is helpful and allows the teacher to get everything they need,” she said.

Kenndi Summy, a college student, said she is unable to buy all of the school supplies she needs at one time.

“You have to wait to get certain supplies and spread it out,” she said. “That’s harder because school supplies are not out all year. They put the supplies out right before school and after that you are left with the office stuff and that isn’t always what you need.”

Summy said she can no longer spend her money like she wants and has to account for every penny.

“I only pay for the things I need and whatever is left over, I save for other things like gas,” she said. “A lot of the things I took to college with me last year I won't have this year. I have to choose what is most important.”

Leigha Murphy said she had to cut down on fun activities with her children to afford school supplies.

“The rising costs are real and it makes me upset that I have to cut down on activities for my children, but we have to do what we have to do,” she said. “These costs are extremely high and I hope the president does something about it.”