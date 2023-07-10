FLORENCE, S.C. — For two hours every second Saturday of the month car aficionados gather in the front parking lot of Highland United Methodist Church for Cars and Coffee, an outreach ministry launched and now shepherded along by Jim and Vicki Vidt.

“We fall under local ministries,” said Vicki Vidt of Saturday’s gathering.

The event started seven years ago with a mention to the church’s pastor, then a second.

“I gathered some information, talked to the pastor again and he said ‘Great. Go for it.’ We started out with 12 cars and now we average about 80,” she said. Saturday’s number, about an hour in, was 85 cars that ranged from a couple of Fords from the dawn of motoring to a couple of very recent Corvettes.

“People showing their cars and other people coming to look at them and there’s no charge for either,” she said. “It’s just a good time, it’s only two hours and it’s a fun time for people to get together and look at each other’s vehicles. Some are new, some are pretty old and some are in the process of getting fixed up.”

“I think that why a lot of people like it, it doesn’t cost them anything to come,” she said. “We do it once a month, always the second Saturday, we have a good time and it’s fun.”

“No pressure, no competition, just a friendly get-together and gathering of car nuts,” said Robert Gainey as he polished his blue Mustang GT. “Just walk around, talk to people and have a good time.”

As Gainey continued to polish his Mustang to a mirror-like finish he said just to show it was a lot less work than entering into competition.

Later in the year, Gainey said, he was going to take his car to Melbourne, Fla, for a national show which would require him to travel with a lot of cleaning and polishing tools.

“It’s a job,” Gainey said with a smile.

James Cook drove to Saturday’s show in his Pilot V8 — a car with the steering wheel on the right side for driving in England — not so much for driving on this side of the pond.

But given it was built by Ford for sale in England that was to be expected.

“It was back in about ‘86 when I got it. It was a basket case,” Cook said. “I had to winch it up on a trailer to get it home. The people I got it from were going to restore it, got to tearing it apart and got disenchanted with it. It sat in my garage for about three years and I started restoring it in 1990 — at least get it running to where I could drive it.”

The challenge in restoring it was finding parts.

“I had to find a parts place in England first. Some Ford part s in the U.S. are interchangeable but most of them aren’t,” Cook said.

He had the engine rebuilt from metric to standard.

“Gets about six miles a gallon,” Cook said.

As for the Vidts, they know a little bit about vintage cars.

They had a yellow convertible VW Beetle on display.