HillSouth donates to United Way of Florence County (copy)

FLORENCE —The United Way of Florence County recently received a helping hand from a local business. HillSouth donated $25,000 to the United Way last week.
The United Way plans to provide the funds to Lighthouse Ministries and Mercy Medicine.
The donation to Mercy Medicine is in addition to the free information technology services provided by HillSouth.
Matthew Christian
Government and Politics Reporter
I cover the city of Florence, the county of Florence, the state legislative delegation of Florence County and surrounding areas, and the federal delegation representing the Pee Dee for the Morning News.
