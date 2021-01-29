 Skip to main content
HillSouth donates to United Way of Florence County
HillSouth Donation

HillSouth co-founders Robby Hill and Andy Patel recently made a $25,000 donation to the United Way of Florence County.

FLORENCE —The United Way of Florence County recently received a helping hand from a local business. HillSouth donated $25,000 to the United Way last week.

The United Way plans to provide the funds to Lighthouse Ministries and Mercy Medicine.

The donation to Mercy Medicine is in addition to the free information technology services provided by HillSouth. 

