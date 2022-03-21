Historians bring Lamar history to life

LAMAR S.C. -- The town of Lamar is celebrating 150 years of faith, legacy, and triumph.

Lamar’s local historians gathered at the town hall to take a moment from the present to recount the history and legacy of Lamar.

“Our history needs to be told. Everyone needs to know that Lamar is a great town.” Said Janie Howell, publicity chair for the sesquicentennial. “Faith is an integral part of Lamar's fiber and we will celebrate our 150th anniversary with praise and worship."

The local historians walked around the room sharing pieces of history.

“All of us know each other. Even though we came up through the era of segregation, we knew each other and spoke to one another. That is how we crossed those color lines,” said Angela Grooms, daughter of Lamar’s first African American mayor. “Under my father’s leadership, Lamar’s famous Egg Scramble was created.”

The Egg Scramble brings in almost 7,000 festival goers to a town that has a population of 938 people.

Grooms took the time to reflect on her father’s legacy and his long lasting imprint on Lamar.

“The biggest thing I remember about my father is that he really loved people. His motto was that you have to help people. He approached everything with humility and service. He had a great town council and they accepted him and worked with him. It was a community effort. He procured a lot of grants for various things in Lamar that are still here today.”

Robert Grooms was mayor for 12 years and was the principal of Spaulding Elementary School.

Other community members reflected on their history, “I worked for the post office for 22 years and was the first woman postmaster for 14 years. I was also the first councilwoman in Lamar,” Floy Brown said.

The group turned to acknowledge her portrait that hangs on the wall at town hall.

“I wasn’t on the council too long because I was told that if anybody got upset with the council they might seek revenge on the post office, so I didn’t run again,” Brown said. “I enjoyed it even though my time was short. It was really interesting.”

Jim Newsom, former superintendent of Darlington County schools, reflected on his time as an educator and the impact of his leadership during a pivotal time in history.

“I grew up in North Carolina and came to Lamar in 1960. I became involved in everything going on in Lamar. I assisted with football. I was the basketball coach. I was the elementary school principal, the high school principal, the area superintendent of schools for Lamar and Hartsville and I retired in the school business as superintendent of Darlington County School District,” Newsom said. “ A lot of people in this room were my former students, including the current mayor. It has come full circle.”

Newsom reflected on his time as principal of Lamar Elementary School during 1970.

“There were questions about the integration of the school district in 1970. Which turned out to be a historical event,” he said. “The judge disrupted the school district in March of the school year. Students and teachers had to move. It was a hectic situation. That history has grown us to where we are now.”

On March 3, 1970, a group of white adults overturned two school buses that delivered black students to Lamar elementary and high schools.

“It carried more pressure being the principal at that time. It was tough, but we had good teachers and we made it work. Robert Grooms being involved on one side of town and me on the other side made the process work. We were as close as you can get as cohorts in the teaching and learning business,” he said.

Gordon Brown reflected on the time he owned a pharmacy on Main Street.

“I served as a pharmacist for a long time. The town wanted a big grocery store, so several people came up with the idea of Piggly Wiggly. When Piggly Wiggly came, they asked me to move my pharmacy inside of Piggly Wiggly. I served there many years and I enjoyed it. The community was good to me.”

“I grew up in Lamar and this town has always been kind to me. I love my town and I love everybody in Lamar,” Preston Warr said.

A community sesquicentennial praise and worship service will be held 3 p.m. April 3 at the Lamar High School gym. Speakers will present facts, anecdotes, and historical blurbs of Lamar’s past. The Community Choir will also perform.

