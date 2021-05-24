Historical marker placed at site of former Hough's Hotel on Jasper Avenue

The building remains but has been significantly altered from the building that featured white siding and striped awnings.

The grandson and granddaughter of the original owner unveiled the marker. They are Frank Hough and Reba Hough Martin, children of “Doc” and Zealouise Hough.

Gandy said in 2016 he was approached for help when the city was contemplating condemning the building that had fallen in disrepair. Gandy said he was asked for a letter of support documenting the rich heritage of the building and its significance to the community, deeming it a historical site.

Gandy said Darlington County is No. 28 in the state for county land mass and No. 4 in the state for number of historical markers in the ground.

He said Darlington County takes its history seriously. Gandy said years of planning and work went into getting this marker.

“Jannie Harriot (chairperson of the South Carolina African American Heritage Commission) is tenacious,” he said.

Gandy said she will not stop until she sees the marker in the ground.