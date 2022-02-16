 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Holly Wall elected to family court bench
Holly Wall.jpg

Florence County Magistrate Holly Wall has been elected to a seat on the family court bench. 

 Contributed photo

JOHNSONVILLE, S.C. – A Johnsonville native is the newest member of the Florence and Marion county family court bench. 

The South Carolina General Assembly voted 143-3 on Groundhog Day to elect Holly Wall to the bench to replace Jay Vison, who was elected to the Supreme Court bench last year. 

Wall told the Morning News last week that she felt it was a longshot she would be elected to replace Vinson when she submitted the required paperwork to the Judicial Merit Selection Commission that determines which judicial applicants are qualified. 

"[I am] humbled and grateful," Wall said. "It still hasn't sunk in yet really." 

 She said her election was the culmination of her 21-year love of family court. 

Family courts, as established by South Carolina in 1976, hear cases involving families and relationships including marriage and divorce, adoptions and change-of-name petitions. 

She said her 21 years in family court mean she's helped people battle over $1 million homes and people battle over mobile homes. 

"Everybody's why is important to them," Wall said. 

Wall said she hopes to bring compassion and understanding to the bench. She said she understands the people in family court are not there on their best days. 

She said she was married during her third year of law school and moved with her new husband, Allan, to Pawleys Island after graduation. After a few years, Allan was offered a chance to own and operate the independent pharmacy in Johnsonville, so they moved back. 

Wall said she grew up in Johnsonville and graduated from Johnsonville High School. She is a double graduate of the University of South Carolina: an undergraduate degree in journalism and a law degree. 

Wall will begin her six-year term on July 1. 

Tags

