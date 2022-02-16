Holly Wall elected to family court bench

JOHNSONVILLE, S.C. – A Johnsonville native is the newest member of the Florence and Marion county family court bench.

The South Carolina General Assembly voted 143-3 on Groundhog Day to elect Holly Wall to the bench to replace Jay Vison, who was elected to the Supreme Court bench last year.

Wall told the Morning News last week that she felt it was a longshot she would be elected to replace Vinson when she submitted the required paperwork to the Judicial Merit Selection Commission that determines which judicial applicants are qualified.

"[I am] humbled and grateful," Wall said. "It still hasn't sunk in yet really."

She said her election was the culmination of her 21-year love of family court.

Family courts, as established by South Carolina in 1976, hear cases involving families and relationships including marriage and divorce, adoptions and change-of-name petitions.

She said her 21 years in family court mean she's helped people battle over $1 million homes and people battle over mobile homes.

"Everybody's why is important to them," Wall said.