Holt Bros. BBQ to open second Florence location

He said three garage-type, pull-down doors will provide access to the outdoor wrap-around porch, also for dining and relaxing.

There will be a walk-up window for takeout, Holt said. He said they are anticipating that people may still not want to dine inside when they open in a couple of months.

Holt said the place is designed for fast service with registers up front and in back for the restaurant.

Holt said they are waiting on a lot of items to come in so they can stock the shelves. He said gas pumps can’t be put in place until the parking lot is paved.

The existing building is about 3,100 square feet, and with the addition that includes restrooms, it will be about 3,500 square feet.

“We hope to have everything installed by February and operational by early spring,” Holt said.

He said the community has been excited about the coming store. Holt said he grew up nearby in Olanta.

“This is our roots,” he said.

Holt said the opportunity came along, and he and his family decided it would be a good investment. He said it is necessary to branch out in this uncertain economy.