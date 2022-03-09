Holtz to speak at Save America rally

FLORENCE, S.C. — College Football Hall of Fame Coach Lou Holtz will be speaking at the Save America rally.

Save America announced Holtz, South Carolina Republican Party Chairman Drew McKissick, former Seventh Congressional District candidate Graham Allen and National Border Patrol Council President Brandon Judd would be speaking at the March 19 rally that also will feature former President Donald Trump.

Holtz coached the South Carolina Gamecocks from 1999-2004, Notre Dame for 10 years (they won the 1988 national championship), the Minnesota Golden Gophers for two years, the Arkansas Razorbacks for seven years, the North Carolina State Wolfpack for four years and the William and Mary Tribe for three years. In total, he was 249-132-7 in his college coaching career.

He worked for ESPN for several years after his retirement from South Carolina. Holtz left ESPN in 2015 and endorsed Trump in 2016. Trump presented Holtz with the Presidential Medal of Freedom in 2020.

McKissick said in a statement the red wave of Republicans continues to rise every everyday and it’s his job as state party chair to make sure that rise continues.