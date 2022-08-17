HOMETOWN HERO: Cooper wears two hats for Lake City

LAKE CITY, S.C. — Joseph Cooper learned everything he needed about life and how to live it from his Lake City family and friends.

Cooper — affectionately known as “Jody” — serves as the Lake’s City’s deputy administrator and police chief. He recently added deputy administrator to his accomplishments.

The two positions, Cooper said, often collide and do not gel as he would like, but he said no task is impossible.

Cooper was born and raised in Lake City, and served as the police chief from 2014 to 2016. After resigning in 2016, he returned as the city’s police chief in March 2021.

He became deputy administrator this year.

BeginningsCooper was raised by a single mother who reared six children. His father died when he was 5. As a young boy, Cooper became acquainted with hard work and learned to figure things out on his own. His upbringing forged a fierce spirit and unshakeable confidence that he wishes to share with other people.

“Growing up you can let a lot of things affect you,” Cooper said. “You can be an individual that allows bitter things in life to direct you in a negative place or you can turn it into a positive. I could have let the death of my father destroy me, but I chose not to.”

Cooper said he allowed his pain to push him into a positive direction. He was committed to positivity and enlisted in the U.S. Army to learn discipline and broaden his horizon. He knew he had more inside even if he didn’t see it outright.

The Discovery Cooper said he knew he was meant to be a police officer when his family was awakened in the middle of the night by a police officer to tell them his brother had been murdered.

At that moment he said he subconsciously accepted the call to be a police officer.

“I remember the day so vividly in my mind,” Cooper said. “When that police officer came to the door, that moment resonated with me so deeply. That officer had the ability to provide so much comfort. A police officer cannot change the outcome of the situation, but they can help alleviate stress from the family and assist them in the healing process.”

Cooper said the loss of his brother gives him empathy when dealing with cases in the community.

“That loss of a sibling drove me to help others,” he said. “I had to endure the loss of a sibling and I had to endure watching the pain of a mother having to bury her son and keep the household going.”

Cooper said he understood first hand the toll of death on the family and the lasting impact it leaves in the hearts and minds of their loved ones.

“I saw what that did to my family and I saw other families going through the same hardship and stress,” he said. “I know how it is day-after-day. It is like you are living the traumatic incident over and over again.”

Cooper said law enforcement was the avenue he was meant to take because it provided an opportunity to do something better and influence people to change. His mission does not change whether he is working patrol to working as an investigator to working with narcotics to gang intervention.

“My ultimate objective is to help the victim,” he said. “Whether it’s simple assault or murder I go above and beyond to bring the victim justice. I make sure the family knows that I care and that I have compassion for them and that I’m passionate about what I do.”

Law enforcement, he said, is community service and giving back to those who cannot help or defend themselves.

The Story

“If you can police in your hometown, you can police anywhere,” he said.

It is an old adage, but is a true one.

“It is hard to police in a town where you were born and raised and you know everyone,” he said. “You see these people on a different level.”

Cooper said when a traumatic incident happens it is a sticky task to differentiate “Jody” from Chief Cooper. He said even though the balance is difficult, it is still a positive because he can reach the community on another level.

“I know what they’re going through,” he said. “I have been there and done that. Some police officers come and say ‘I understand what you’re going through, but I have truly been through it and I feel what people in Lake City are dealing with.’”

Cooper said he has learned some hard truths about the the people he grew up with.

“Some people you think you know won’t let you in their world,” he said. “And some people you thought you knew show you a different person when you wear a badge and patrol the streets,” he said.

Deputy Administrator

As Deputy Administrator, he is able to assist the City Administrator William Hall by giving him a positive approach to ways the city is able to grow. He acts as the liaison between the community and elected officials.

“I grew up here, I used to walk the streets of Lake City,” he said. “The community picks up the phone and talks to me about things.”

Cooper said he has a unique relationship with the community which allows him to represent them in the city’s planning.

“It helps me because I have that connection and I have a grasp on what’s really going on in the community.”

Cooper said he has watched Lake City grow.

“I used to walk down dirt paths where there are now residential homes,” he said. “I have watched the city bring in economic revenue and when I am policing I don’t only see my friends, I am speaking to their kids and touching the next generation.”

As deputy administrator, Cooper has the opportunity to influence change. He added not everyone would be able to handle the pressures of a dual role position as police chief and deputy administrator.

“You are pretty much an anomaly,” Cooper said. “A lot of people try not to cross those lines between law enforcement and the political side, but I don’t see it that way. I believe we should put away our personal differences and work together for the greater vision of our city.”

Memory Lane

“A lot of kids come to me and complain that Lake City doesn’t have much entertainment and I revert to I remember when,’’ he said.

Cooper said he remembered feeling the same way, but he and his friends used creativity to make their fun. He said he tries to engage the younger generation using sports and activities.

“When I engage with the kids I try to tell them about people that they don’t see in the NFL or the NBA or the WNBA,” he said.

Cooper said kids often celebrate major celebrities like Michael Jordan, but don’t realize that their local principal, teacher, musician are just as valuable and should be celebrated.

“I want the kids to know that their uncles were just as good as Michael Jordan and grew up right in Lake City, greatness is here and I want the kids to realize that,’’ he said. “Even though they didn’t get that spotlight or that draft pick, they were just as valuable.”

Cooper said he wants to push the narrative forward of embracing where you are because that is your start.

“Everyone says if you can make it in New York, you can make it anywhere and your hometown is your dress rehearsal,” Cooper said. “It all starts at home where you are judged harder and where people are more focused on your faults.”

If you can prove to people in your hometown that you are better than they believe then you can do it anywhere but you first must master home, he said

“I would not have succeeded in life and accomplished some of the things I accomplished if I didn’t have a strong foundation at home,” he said.

About humanity

“Before I had a badge and a gun, I was a man and I was a citizen,” he said. “I don’t need those instruments to be who I am. My badge goes out the window when I am out and about. I am more focused on the human aspect.”

Cooper said his badge and gun is used in the worst conditions. He said it is more about working for the community and changing it for the better.

“When it comes down to it, being a good police officer or deputy administrator has nothing to do with a badge, gun, or title. It has to deal with your mentality and your passion to see change,” he said.

Cooper said his job is all about the way you articulate your words, handle a differencing of opinions, and most importantly your character.

With Lake City’s majority African American population, Cooper said he is often viewed on two sides of a spectrum.

“Some people see me as a black man with a gun and on the other side of the coin, I am seen as a police officer and not a black man.”

Cooper said he is an African American man doing the duty of protecting and serving in a community service aspect.

With all of the distrust the community has with police officers, Cooper encourages people to only look at the individual and to not generalize all police officers as bad. “There are a few that are bad,” he said. “But we should not judge those who are trying to do their job.”

Cooper left a challenge to those who are skeptical of police officers.

“If you feel that the area of law enforcement is so bad, I challenge you to become a police officer and evoke change from the inside out,” he said.

A Mother’s Love

“I will support all of your endeavors, but if you do something stupid, I will not support you,” Cooper said his mother preached that to all of her children.

“Because of that I try to walk a straight path and I encourage others to also walk that path,” he said.

Cooper said a mother is a child’s first love, a spiritual guide and motivator.

“I look at how all of my siblings went on to be successful and it was because of the way she raised us,” he said. She instilled in us the importance of going above and beyond. To this day if I am given one job, I will take 5 other responsibilities.”

Cooper said his mother filled in the role of father and stressed the importance of spirituality in one’s life.

“Going to church was mandatory,” he said. “It wasn’t because she couldn’t find a babysitter. She took us because she said we needed God to make it in this life.”

Looking back, Cooper said that he could see that his mother just wanted her children to have a solid foundation. He said he realized later that he could choose his personal religious convictions, but his mother just wanted them to have a foundation.

Cooper said he is a passionate person who really loves what he does. He said after every interaction with people in the community, he lets them know that they can call him anytime and he means it.

“I truly mean it when I tell people to call me when they need it,” he said. “It doesn’t matter what time, I will answer and I will be there.”