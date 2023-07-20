TIMMONSVILLE, S.C. -- Honda is celebrating 25 years of building world-class powersports products at Honda South Carolina Manufacturing (SCM) in Timmonsville by expanding production of popular Honda side-by-side models to meet growing customer demand.

Since 1998, Honda associates have produced more than four million powersports products in South Carolina. Noriya Kaihara, president & CEO of American Honda Motor Co., Inc. and the chief officer of Honda North America Regional Operations, joined SCM associates to mark the week-long celebration of their 25th anniversary with a tree-planting ceremony representing SCM’s continued growth in the state of South Carolina, as well as charitable contributions to local community organizations.

"Honda's decision to establish in South Carolina 25 years ago has brought our state valuable economic opportunities and has helped build upon our reputation as a leader in the automotive industry,” said South Carolina Governor Henry McMaster. “We celebrate Honda's commitment to the people of South Carolina and look forward to a continued partnership for years to come."

Honda began production in South Carolina on July 1, 1998, and SCM is the exclusive global production facility for Honda side-by-side vehicles. In 2018, Honda announced a $45 million investment to enhance SCM operations to expand side-by-side production to meet strong customer demand for the Pioneer series and Talon sports models. This month, Honda will transfer ATV production to Honda North Carolina Manufacturing (NCM) in Swepsonville, N.C. to accelerate SCM’s shift to side-by-side production.

“For over 25 years, Honda associates in South Carolina have produced high quality products to meet the needs of our powersports customers, and we’re excited about the future of powersports manufacturing in Timmonsville,” said Hank Real, vice president, Powersports & Products, American Honda Motor Co., Inc. “Today, as we mark our 25th anniversary of production, we celebrate our relationship with our customers, business partners and the people of South Carolina.”

Over the past 25 years, Honda has constantly evolved its operations in South Carolina to meet the needs of Honda powersports customers. When Honda began production of the Honda Foreman 400 ATV in 1998, the initial $30 million, 200,000 square foot ATV manufacturing plant was the beginning of Honda’s significant growth in Florence County. The facility added ATV engine production in 2000, and Honda AquaTrax personal watercraft in 2003, before starting production of Pioneer side-by-sides in 2013. Today, SCM has the capacity to build 100,000 side-by-side models per year, with a cumulative investment of more than $450 million in its operations and employment of about 1,000 associates.

“Our Honda South Carolina Manufacturing team has accomplished a great deal over the last 25 years and we are just as excited about what lies ahead in the next 25 years,” said Travis Lee, SCM Production Control Department Lead.

SCM is commemorating its 25th anniversary with a full week of activities geared toward the team that has made it all happen – SCM associates. During the week of July 17, the 1,000 Honda associates employed at SCM have enjoyed a team meal and other special items each day.

As part of SCM’s ongoing community support, Honda has contributed more than $450,000 this year to local South Carolina programs and organizations, including $25,000 each to the Boys and Girls Clubs of the Pee Dee Area and to the Family YMCA of Greater Florence in support of the STEAM education programs.

Earlier in July, Honda also played host to a South Carolina stop on its nationwide Honda Engineering Roadshow, an initiative that delivers hands-on science, technology, engineering and math (STEM) kits called Learning Lunchboxes to students in kindergarten through eighth grade.

Each Learning Lunchbox contains 10 hours of STEM content and provides five engineering-focused learning activities showcasing the diversity of STEM careers at modern manufacturing companies like Honda. The program aims to inspire and educate youth and families about the many facets of engineering, including aerospace, chemical, electrical and structural engineering. Together with the Center of Science and Industry, the Boys and Girls Clubs of the Pee Dee Area, Florence YMCA, Harvest Hope and School Foundation, Honda distributed approximately 1,500 kits in the local community.