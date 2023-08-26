TIMMONSVILLE, S.C. — Brockington Elementary school students were the first in Florence School District One to get hands-on with engineering activity kits donated by Honda.

The global car manufacturer, which has a factory in Timmonsville, donated 600 of the engineering kits to the school district at a short ceremony on Wednesday. Chris Rogers, director of the Science, Technology, Engineering and Math program at Florence One Schools, said the kits will teach students about different types of engineering earlier than they otherwise would be taught.

“They learn five different types of engineering, which they don’t typically talk a lot about in elementary,” Rogers said. “These are areas that are usually reserved more for our secondary schools, so having some of those lessons in elementary is going to be really good for the kids and give them a head start.”

The kits teach students about aerospace, chemical, structural, electrical and marine engineering through projects simple enough for elementary students.

After the ceremony on Wednesday, students make gliders using different sizes of paper rings taped to a straw.

Students seemed bored while building their first prototype, but their faces soon lit up as they threw their gliders to test how far they could fly. By adjusting the size of the rings, the students made different designs and tested how each flew.

The engineering kits include activities like building a mini car battery, designing a submarine and experimenting with bubbles.

“Thank you, Honda,” said Wanda Williams-Parrott, Brockington Elementary School’s principal. “Your contribution will make sure that our students continue to collaborate with STEM activities in our STEM lab.”

Some students will hopefully become interested in engineering as a career because of the kits, Rogers said.

“You never know, maybe they’ll be an engineer at Honda one day,” he said.

Although Brockington Elementary was the first school to receive the engineering kits, soon other elementary schools will get them for their classrooms, too.

Students are encouraged to share kits among small groups, which Rogers said will promote an essential engineering skill: collaboration. The kits also were designed to meet state and national learning standards.

“At Honda, we talk about the power of dreams, and one of the dreams that we have is to continue to grow students throughout their education, to become engineers, to aspire for greatness,” said Ron Freed, who spoke at the ceremony on behalf of the company. “We look forward to a continuing partnership.”

The engineering kits were designed by the Center of Science and Industry, a science museum in Ohio, specifically to help relate complex topics to young students through hands-on, fun activities.