TIMMONSVILLE, S.C. – Honda Side-by-Side vehicles built in Timmonsville have advanced to the “final four” in the South Carolina Manufacturing Madness competition presented by the S.C. Manufacturers Alliance.

Through four weeks of head-to-head voting, Honda SxS vehicles – including the popular Talon sport models – have emerged from among 246 nominated products to make the final round of voting. The public can vote daily through March 23 by visiting scmanufacturingmadness.com/vote.

“We are honored to see Honda in the running for the Coolest Thing Made in South Carolina, and to have reached this level in the contest,” said Chad Hensley, Honda South Carolina Manufacturing, production quality manager. “We truly believe our side-by-side vehicles like the popular Talon sport model are the coolest thing made in South Carolina, and each one is built with pride by our dedicated associates right here in Timmonsville.”

Thanks to voters, Honda SxS vehicles have consistently been in the top of the bracket since the first week of March.

“Thank you to those who have consistently voted for Honda since the contest began,” said Ron Freed, S.C. manufacturing production support manager. “We are honored to have made it this far, and to be included with such a distinguished group of companies. I am always amazed by the quality products that originate from the Palmetto State.”

The winner of the Coolest Thing Made in S.C. will be announced by Governor Henry McMaster on March 29 at the South Carolina Statehouse.

You can vote for Honda S.C. Manufacturing, one of Florence County’s largest employers in the industrial/manufacturing category, by visiting scmanufacturingmadness.com/vote.