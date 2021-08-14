Hope Village progressing toward late September ribbon cutting

FLORENCE, S.C. — When completed the House of Hope's Hope Village will have a community center, laundry center, privacy and security fence, gated access, playground, garden boxes, 24-hour security, landscaping, lots of tender-loving care and a mission — to provide temporary, dignified transitional housing to those in need.
Not too bad for a project that just broke ground in mid-September in 2020 which, by the way, was in the middle of a pandemic.
The ribbon cutting is scheduled for Sept. 30 when House of Hope will open the first four of 24 homes. When fully rolled out there will be several ADA-style homes.
By that time all the remaining houses will be ready to finish up with furniture and all the little things that make a house a home, said Ken Charles, ministry consultant for the organization.
"There are certain parts of it you can't just partially do, like the site work," Charles said over the sound of nail guns in the background. "We're going to finish the site work and we have all 24 houses framed. We have the metal roof on all 24. We are going to completely finish four of them for the ribbon cutting."
"As we have the funds we'll finish the others out. We'll finish the outside of all of these," Charles said.
"We've had a lot of big donations," Charles said.
Those big donors included NUCOR, which handled the metal roofs on the homes; A.O. Smith, which provided tankless gas water heaters; Home Solutions, which helped with insulating the homes; and Floor Boys, who stepped up for the flooring, Charles said.
Smaller big donors include two churches, one of which provided for all 24 kitchens including microwave ovens, dorm refrigerators and toaster ovens and a second that purchased linens for all homes, he said.
Charles said the project is at the point now where people or organizations can step up to furnish individual homes either by making a donation or purchasing items from a wish list.
Making progress
"As Bryan Braddock is fond of saying, 'If we'd known everything that we would run into up front, we might not have have ever started the project. The Lord was merciful in not showing us the whole picture at one time," Charles said. (Braddock is executive director of House of Hope.)
In an ideal world the project would be all but complete by now. But in an ideal world, the soil upon which the project sits wouldn't have needed to be replaced before building could start.
That's 95 feet wide by 475 feet long by 3 feet deep bit of soil that had to be replaced. That's 135,375 cubic feet of dirt or 5,014 cubic yards of dirt, or 1.5 times the volume of an Olympic-size swimming pool.
"Had that not happened we'd have the money in hand right now to fully complete the project," Charles said." As it stands right now, we still have a significant amount of fundraising to do."
The soil, though, was easily worked when Duke Energy came in to bury the electrical grid and still be so when gas lines are buried in a loop around the site to feed the hot water heaters.
It just looks better without the wires hanging overhead, Charles said.
A secure neighborhood with amenities
When completed, Hope Village will be surrounded by a mix of wooden privacy fence, metal decorative fence and black chain-link fence, Charles said. There will be a front gate with key-fob-like access and a double-gate entrance to allow emergency services access.
There will be on-site security 24 hours a day with video monitoring of the site, Charles said.
Charles said House of Hope is concerned about its residents and their well being.
They're also concerned about those who use the area as a pass-through to get to a neighborhood convenience store so the fence will leave a path for those to travel along and the path will be improved with weed control and likely be surfaced as well, Charles said.
There is already a playground on site and Charles said the ministry was working with another supplier to put in a larger playground, something along the lines of what is already installed at the Barnes Street Recreation Center.
There will be garden boxes, a laundry facility, picnic tables and a community kitchen in the activities center where residents can cook in a full-size, fully equipped kitchen.
Final steps
Charles said there remain a few items to resolve, like finding the first residents and lining up donors to help furnish the remaining homes.
Ultimately, Charles said that ministry has experience with long-term housing and will find suitable residents who they can help.
As for donors, anyone interested can email jmaxham@hofh.org for more details.