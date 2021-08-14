Hope Village progressing toward late September ribbon cutting

"Had that not happened we'd have the money in hand right now to fully complete the project," Charles said." As it stands right now, we still have a significant amount of fundraising to do."

The soil, though, was easily worked when Duke Energy came in to bury the electrical grid and still be so when gas lines are buried in a loop around the site to feed the hot water heaters.

It just looks better without the wires hanging overhead, Charles said.

A secure neighborhood with amenities

When completed, Hope Village will be surrounded by a mix of wooden privacy fence, metal decorative fence and black chain-link fence, Charles said. There will be a front gate with key-fob-like access and a double-gate entrance to allow emergency services access.

There will be on-site security 24 hours a day with video monitoring of the site, Charles said.

Charles said House of Hope is concerned about its residents and their well being.

They're also concerned about those who use the area as a pass-through to get to a neighborhood convenience store so the fence will leave a path for those to travel along and the path will be improved with weed control and likely be surfaced as well, Charles said.