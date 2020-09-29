HopeHealth accepting entries in 'Thank a Vet' art contest

FLORENCE, S.C. – HopeHealth’s second annual “Thank a Vet” Art Contest is now open for submissions.

HopeHealth will accept submissions through Nov. 1.

The annual Veterans with Hope art contest is open to all children in Florence, Clarendon, Aiken, Orangeburg and Williamsburg counties. There are two age groups: ages 12 and under and ages 13-18. A $100 gift card will be awarded for first place and a $50 gift card for second place in each age group.

Submissions must reflect a gratitude and appreciation for our current and former military personnel and the sacrifices made for our freedom. Terms to help students brainstorm include: freedom, Veterans Day, sacrifice, returning home, patriotic, family, leader and hero.

Art can be any media, including but not limited to watercolor, pencil, marker, crayon, acrylic, digital design, jewelry, papier-mâché, pottery, metal work, fabric, recorded music, poems and stories.

Art contest supply kits are available on a first-come, first-served basis for artists 5-18 years of age who wish to submit an entry. To reserve your kit and arrange pick-up, email veterans@hope-health.org with the name and age of your artist.