HopeHealth achieves 75% vaccination rate

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

“When I first heard about a potential vaccine for COVID 19, I believed a wait-and-see attitude was the best course of action,” said SoJourner, who added that she was petrified of taking it for fear of a severe local reaction.

However, once she found out she had a grandbaby, Valor, the rest was history.

“I had an appointment to get my first dose in January and received my second dose in February. The only side effect I had with either shot was a sore arm.”

Then tragedy struck. SoJourner’s brother-in-law, who had not been vaccinated, was hospitalized with COVID and passed away. His only high-risk factor was age.

“I truly believe that if he had been vaccinated he would still be with us,” she said.

With nearly 600 employees, achieving a 75 percent vaccination rate significantly helps keep our communities healthy.

“We encourage everyone who has not yet been vaccinated to do so,” Leisy said. “We can all do our part to protect our community. Getting the vaccine not only protects you, but also those more vulnerable to the disease.”

HopeHealth is a nonprofit leader in providing affordable, expert health care and infectious diseases services for all ages in Aiken, Florence, Clarendon, Orangeburg, and Williamsburg Counties. Its federally qualified health centers are the primary care providers of choice for more than 50,000 patients.