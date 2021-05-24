 Skip to main content
HopeHealth adds three new providers
HopeHealth adds three new providers

FLORENCE, S.C. – Three new behavioral health consultants have joined the staff at HopeHealth.

Maci Johnson will serve patients in the pain management program on Palmetto Street in Florence.

Dorothy Selmon will serve patients at the HopeHealth Medical Plaza in Florence.

Kira O’Neal will serve patients at HopeHealth in Lake City.

Johnson graduated from the University of South Carolina in Columbia with a Bachelor of Social Work and from Savannah State University in Savannah, Georgia, with a Master of Social Work.

From, Dillon, Johnson volunteers with Save The Youth Expo, hosted in Latta, and She Is Me Mentoring. She completed international school-based social work in Trinidad and Tobago, and is a member of Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority.

Selmon graduated from Francis Marion University with a Bachelor of Arts in Spanish and a Master of Science in clinical psychology. She is fluent in English and Spanish and has experience counseling patients in addictions, family and individual therapy.

O’Neal graduated from Francis Marion University with a Bachelor of Science in psychology and minor in biology. She received a Master of Arts in counseling from Webster University in Myrtle Beach, S.C.

HopeHealth is a nonprofit leader in providing affordable, expert health care and infectious diseases services for all ages in Aiken, Florence, Clarendon, Orangeburg and Williamsburg Counties. Its federally qualified health centers are the primary care providers of choice for more than 50,000 patients. To become a patient, call 843-667-9414 or visit hope-health.org.

Maci Johnson, BHC

Johnson

 GRAYSON MARKLE, HOPEHEALTH
Dorothy Selmon, BHC

Selmon

 GRAYSON MARKLE, HOPEHEALTH
Kira O'Neal, BHC

O’Neal

 GRAYSON MARKLE, HOPEHEALTH
