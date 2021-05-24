HopeHealth adds three new providers

FLORENCE, S.C. – Three new behavioral health consultants have joined the staff at HopeHealth.

Maci Johnson will serve patients in the pain management program on Palmetto Street in Florence.

Dorothy Selmon will serve patients at the HopeHealth Medical Plaza in Florence.

Kira O’Neal will serve patients at HopeHealth in Lake City.

Johnson graduated from the University of South Carolina in Columbia with a Bachelor of Social Work and from Savannah State University in Savannah, Georgia, with a Master of Social Work.

From, Dillon, Johnson volunteers with Save The Youth Expo, hosted in Latta, and She Is Me Mentoring. She completed international school-based social work in Trinidad and Tobago, and is a member of Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority.

Selmon graduated from Francis Marion University with a Bachelor of Arts in Spanish and a Master of Science in clinical psychology. She is fluent in English and Spanish and has experience counseling patients in addictions, family and individual therapy.