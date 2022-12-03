 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
HopeHealth AIDS walk reaches out to community

FLORENCE, S.C. — HopeHealth on Saturday conducted its annual AIDS walk, an opportunity to reach out to the community with health screenings, services and tchotchkes plus a walk around the HopeHealth Irby Street parking lot.

Some departments offered health screenings and wellness checks and attendees could get screened for HIV while there as well.

AIDS treatment has come a long way since patients had to take five or six medicines a day, said Nicole Echols with HopeHealth.

On hand as well Saturday was the Florence alumni chapter of Delta Sigma Theta, which turned out in force to show support for the community and its battle against AIDS and other diseases.

“That’s why we’re here is to support,” said Shateisha Williams with the sorority.

HopeHealth started out with the AIDS epidemic and has grown into a federally recognized health care clinic, Echols said.

“We love our patients, take are of them and treat the entire person,” Echols said.

