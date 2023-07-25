FLORENCE, S.C. – HopeHealth Board of Directors Tuesday announced the appointment of new officers and three new members for 2023-2024.
Joining the board are Tim Waters, owner of Save-A-Lot, Jay Hinesley, CEO of MUSC Health, and Liz Augustus, retired from the Department of Defense. Rotating off the board are Dr. Antonio Cooper, Mauro Diaz, and Joy Barnes.
Board members are selected for their expertise in community affairs, local government, business development, social work, and other philanthropic interests.
In keeping with the Federally Qualified Health Center requirement that a majority of directors are served by the center, 10 of the 13 board members call HopeHealth their primary health care home.
2023-2024 Board of Directors
- Chair: Dr. Jennifer Sabb, retired school district administrator
- Vice Chair: A’Netra Hardy, paralegal
- Secretary: Martina Love, attorney
- Treasurer: Buzz Rogers, CPA
- Directors:
- Ednaliz Rodriquez-Medina, professor
- Barbara E. Brooks, retired nurse
- Andre Dorsey, chief of public services
- Teresa Myers Ervin, mayor of the City of Florence
- Mark Buyck III, attorney
- Kathleen L. Gibson, nonprofit executive