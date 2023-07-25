FLORENCE, S.C. – HopeHealth Board of Directors Tuesday announced the appointment of new officers and three new members for 2023-2024.

Joining the board are Tim Waters, owner of Save-A-Lot, Jay Hinesley, CEO of MUSC Health, and Liz Augustus, retired from the Department of Defense. Rotating off the board are Dr. Antonio Cooper, Mauro Diaz, and Joy Barnes.

Board members are selected for their expertise in community affairs, local government, business development, social work, and other philanthropic interests.

In keeping with the Federally Qualified Health Center requirement that a majority of directors are served by the center, 10 of the 13 board members call HopeHealth their primary health care home.

2023-2024 Board of Directors

Chair: Dr. Jennifer Sabb, retired school district administrator

Vice Chair: A’Netra Hardy, paralegal

Secretary: Martina Love, attorney

Treasurer: Buzz Rogers, CPA

Directors:

Ednaliz Rodriquez-Medina, professor

Barbara E. Brooks, retired nurse

Andre Dorsey, chief of public services

Teresa Myers Ervin, mayor of the City of Florence

Mark Buyck III, attorney

Kathleen L. Gibson, nonprofit executive