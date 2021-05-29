HopeHealth announces third-party data breach

FLORENCE, S.C. – HopeHealth was recently notified that CaptureRx, a third-party business associate provides certain pharmacy support services to many health care providers, experienced a data breach earlier this year that involved more than 1.6 million patients at more than 120 health care facilities nationwide.

This included 963 HopeHealth patients, primarily in the Williamsburg County area. CaptureRx is in the process of sending written notice to all patients affected by the breach.

What happened?

According to information provided by CaptureRx, the data breach occurred Feb. 6, 2021. Most of the 932 HopeHealth patients affected were pharmacy customers at the Fred’s Pharmacy (now closed) in Kingstree between 2017 and 2019. The remaining 31 patients were customers of the Rite-Aid Pharmacy (now closed) formerly located on Pine Street during the same time period.

What information was involved?

The breached data contained patients’ first and last names, dates of birth, and prescription information. We can report with confidence that no medical records or financial details including credit card and banking information has been affected.

What is being done?