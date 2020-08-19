You have permission to edit this article.
HopeHealth announces three new providers
FLORENCE, S.C. -- HopeHealth recently welcomed three new providers.

Regina Stanley, family nurse practitioner, will practice at HopeHealth at Francis Marion University.

Stanley earned her Master of Science in Nursing/Nurse Practitioner from Walden University in Minneapolis, MN, and her Bachelor of Science in Nursing from Francis Marion University in Florence.

From Mullins, Stanley is a member of the American Association of Nurse Practitioners, National Society of Leadership and Success, American Nurses Association, and South Carolina Nurses Association. She volunteers with the American Diabetes Association, American Heart Association, and the Marion Foxtrot Festival Board. She is a 2017 Palmetto Gold Nursing Award recipient.

Richard Smith, DO, will practice at HopeHealth Medical Plaza in Florence.

Smith earned a doctorate from the Edward Via College of Osteopathic Medicine-Carolinas Campus, Spartanburg, and a Bachelor of Science in Biology from Francis Marion University, Florence. He completed his internship at Palmetto Health-University of South Carolina, and his residency at Prisma Health.

A native of Florence, Smith is a member of the Student Osteopathic Medical Association, Phi Kappa Phi, American College of Physicians, and South Carolina Osteopathic Society.

Sara Davis Wallace, family nurse practitioner, will practice with HopeHealth Rheumatology services. Wallace will serve patients at HopeHealth on Palmetto Street in Florence.

Originally from Dillon, Wallace earned a Bachelor of Science in Nursing and a Master of Science in Nursing from Francis Marion University, Florence. She is a board-certified family nurse practitioner.

