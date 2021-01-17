HopeHealth art contest winners receive gift cards

FLORENCE – Four student winners of HopeHealth’s second annual Veterans with Hope “Thank a Vet” Art Contest were presented gift cards for their winning submissions.

More than 25 artists participated in the contest in two age groups.

Winners for ages 13 to 18 are first place, Vanessa Sharper, 15, a student at South Florence High School; and second place, Lennia Valarie, 17, a student at Wilson High School.

Winners for ages 12 and under are first place, Cayson Lupo, 8, a student at Temple Christian Academy; and second place, Trenton Anderson, 7, student at Temple Christian Academy.

First-place winners were awarded $100 gifts cards, and second place winners received $50 cards.

The art contest is open to all students in Florence, Clarendon, Aiken, Orangeburg and Williamsburg counties each fall.

Submissions reflect a gratitude and appreciation for current and former military personnel and the sacrifices made for our freedom. This year, HopeHealth provided art kits on a first-come, first-served basis for participants.

Each artist could also include a description of up to 250 words explaining their piece. Selected submissions will be framed and displayed in HopeHealth facilities along with selections from last year’s entries.