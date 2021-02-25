HopeHealth at Francis Marion University celebrates 10th anniversary

He said Darryl Bridges, then vice president of development, was working out of the HopeHealth building and asked if he could help.

DeMarco said that without any fanfare they set up a “half-time practice” at this location on Evander Drive. He said the office was opened on “a shoestring.”

“I had never been in solo practice, but it turned out to be a cozy little practice, which suited our patients,” DeMarco said.

He said he was told up front that many of his patients would be uninsured. He said over time they attracted insured patients and have managed to make a practice with the “best of both worlds.”

DeMarco continues to see patients half days and do some teaching and hospice work the remainder of the day.

He said the practice was launched for the best reasons — to fill a need.

DeMarco said the FMU HopeHealth is a partnership “between two of the most diverse, creative, caring and visionary organizations in the Pee Dee.”

He said, “Fred Carter (president of FMU) has made graduating health care professionals to serve Pee Dee residents central to the mission of FMU.”