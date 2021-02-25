HopeHealth at Francis Marion University celebrates 10th anniversary

FLORENCE, S.C. — HopeHealth at Francis Marion University celebrated the 10th anniversary of the partnership between HopeHealth and FMU as well as expansion of clinical and office space with a ribbon cutting Thursday at 121 S. Evander Drive in Florence.
The partnership began with Dr. Paul DeMarco as the lone physician. Now he is joined by two HopeHealth nurse practitioners, Meagan Bennett and Regina Stanley, and FMU student health nurse practitioner Sharon Walters.
“Dr. DeMarco is the leader out here,” said Tiffany Straus of HopeHealth. “He is passionate about rural health care and responsible for making this happen.”
DeMarco said, “I am happy to be able to mark the 10th anniversary of our practice.”
He said the practice was born from HopeHealth’s desire to serve as much of the need for care as possible in the Pee Dee.
He said as soon as HopeHealth opened its doors it had difficulty keeping up with the demand. By 2010, its second location, which opened on East Palmetto in 2008, was filled to capacity, DeMarco said.
DeMarco left his practice in Marion and joined the faculty of FMU in 2007.
“I was till moonlighting to keep my skills up. But my responsibilities at FMU were strictly teaching and administrative,” DeMarco said
He said Darryl Bridges, then vice president of development, was working out of the HopeHealth building and asked if he could help.
DeMarco said that without any fanfare they set up a “half-time practice” at this location on Evander Drive. He said the office was opened on “a shoestring.”
“I had never been in solo practice, but it turned out to be a cozy little practice, which suited our patients,” DeMarco said.
He said he was told up front that many of his patients would be uninsured. He said over time they attracted insured patients and have managed to make a practice with the “best of both worlds.”
DeMarco continues to see patients half days and do some teaching and hospice work the remainder of the day.
He said the practice was launched for the best reasons — to fill a need.
DeMarco said the FMU HopeHealth is a partnership “between two of the most diverse, creative, caring and visionary organizations in the Pee Dee.”
He said, “Fred Carter (president of FMU) has made graduating health care professionals to serve Pee Dee residents central to the mission of FMU.”
DeMarco also said, “Carl Humphries (CEO HopeHealth) has been relentless about improving health care services for patients in the same area.”
DeMarco said the practice has grown from four people — himself, the FMU student health nurse practitioner, his nurse and a receptionist — to 14 on staff.
The renovations celebrated Thursday include six exam rooms that have been updated.
The health care providers at FMU HopeHealth see about 1,700 patients a year. In 2020, that translated to 6,200 visits.
Humphries said they were celebrated two things Thursday — a reflection of how this partnership began and how far it has come.
He said there have been bumps in the road, but there have been successes.
Martina Love, chairman of the board, said this partnership was born out of a desire to see as many people as possible in the Pee Dee and to give them the healthcare they need.
Carter said he has been at FMU for 22 years as president. He said HopeHealth has been a good partnership. He said HopeHealth’s mission and vision are so close to FMU’s that they “might as well be siblings.” He said they are driven by common philosophies — make health care accessible and affordable to all.
“We are glad to have them on the FMU campus,” Carter said.