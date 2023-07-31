FLORENCE, S.C. — HopeHealth will celebrate National Health Center Week next week, August 6-12, with employee appreciation activities, advocacy efforts, community events and more.

National Health Center Week is held every August to bring awareness to the importance of community health centers like HopeHealth. The celebration includes contributions from community health centers throughout the country, highlighting their missions and accomplishments while encouraging support for local centers.

“HopeHealth utilizes National Health Center Week to promote and uplift the mission and accomplishments of America’s community health centers,” said Nicole Echols, director of external affairs at HopeHealth. “This year, our goal is to raise awareness and share our passion for health center advocacy with a focus on children, parents, stakeholders, and the community.”

This year’s theme is “The Roadmap to a Stronger America,” with HopeHealth focusing on what makes its mission possible: the 600-plus employees who work at more than a dozen locations across five counties. Employee and patient appreciation activities will be held throughout the week, and employees will be encouraged to take selfies and share them with the #NHCW23 hashtag during Social Media Day on Friday.

“Community health centers like HopeHealth play an integral role in our nation’s health care system," said Carl Humphries, CEO of HopeHealth. "Our presence in rural and underserved communities ensures access to excellent and affordable services that adults and children might not otherwise have. These services include primary care, mental health, substance use disorder, oral health, diabetes and nutrition, pharmacy services and many more.”

Being an advocate is as simple as letting your congressional representatives know the importance of the issues impacting community health centers. To learn more about being an advocate for HopeHealth and other CHCs, visit hcadvocacy.org.