HopeHealth earns national recognition for blood pressure control

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention states that heart disease and stroke continue to kill more people in the U.S. than other causes.

“Hypertension is the most common chronic disease treated at HopeHealth,” said Dr. Edward Behing, HopeHealth’s chief medical officer. “Our partnerships with the American Heart Association and the American Medical Association have enhanced our ability to assess and treat high blood pressure. I am proud of the compassionate team at HopeHealth that provides excellent care for the patients who trust us with their health!”

Target: BP is a national collaboration between the AHA and the AMA aimed at reducing the number of Americans who suffer from heart attacks and strokes each year by urging physician practices, health systems and patients to prioritize BP control. The initiative aims to help health care organizations improve blood pressure control rates through use of AMA MAP BP evidence-based protocols and recognizes HopeHealth‘s commitment to improving blood pressure control.

The program celebrates physician practices and health systems who treat patients with hypertension, for achieving BP control rates at or above 70 percent within the populations they serve. These achievements will ultimately lead to a reduction in the number of Americans who suffer heart attacks and strokes. Learn more at TargetBP.org.

HopeHealth is a nonprofit leader in providing affordable, expert health care and infectious diseases services for all ages in Aiken, Florence, Clarendon, Orangeburg and Williamsburg Counties. Its federally qualified health centers are the primary care providers of choice for nearly 60,000 patients. To become a patient, call 843-667-9414 or visit hope-health.org.