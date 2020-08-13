HopeHealth holds groundbreaking for new office location

Humphries said HopeHealth spent $78 million at the community health center in the local communities in Clarendon, Williamsburg and Florence counties in 2018.

He said HopeHealth is treating people from all walks of life with 50,000 patients last year. He said HopeHealth has had a 29 percent growth rate in the number of patients served over the last four years. He said 67 percent of the patients are ethnic and racial minorities.

“Between 500 and 1,000 of our patients are veterans, and between 500 and 1,000 of our patients are homeless,” Humphries said.

Humphries said he is most proud of what HopeHealth does in serving people who would go without a health-care home if HopeHealth was not here.

Rep. Jay Jordan also addressed the gathering and said this was a great day for Florence. He said the community needs to make sure health care is available to all, and HopeHealth is a major contributor.

Martina Love, chairwoman of the HopeHealth Board of Directors, said she recently had an occasion to use the health services at HopeHealth. She said she has been impressed with the level of care provided by HopeHealth but never so much as in recent months.