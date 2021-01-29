HopeHealth holds ribbon cutting for new pediatric location

FLORENCE, S.C. — HopeHealth Pediatrics in Florence and CARE House of the Pee Dee held a ribbon cutting on Jan. 21 for its new location at 1920 2nd Loop Road. The event was streamed on Facebook Live.
The new facility significantly increases access to care for pediatric care in a child, teen, and family-friendly environment.
“There was a significant need for more access and space for our pediatric patients,” said Dr. Edward Behling, chief medical officer. “The new multidisciplinary pediatric facility expands our services as well as our capacity to accept more pediatric patients. The relocation of this specialty also creates available space to provide additional services at our Medical Plaza location.”
As part of an integrated care model, HopeHealth Pediatrics in Florence includes an on-site behavioral health consultant and a lactation room (services will be offered in the near future.) More resources, such as therapy, are planned soon.
HopeHealth’s board-certified pediatricians, Dr. Michael K. Foxworth II and Dr. Camille Montes-Ramos, provide services at the new office.
Foxworth is the forensic medical provider for CARE House off the Pee Dee and is one of several doctors in the state specializing in pediatric infectious diseases, implementing treatment and prevention in newborns, infants, children and young adults with normal and abnormal immune systems.
Originally from Marion, Foxworth is board certified in pediatrics and pediatric infectious diseases. He is a CATCH Implementation Grant recipient, a current American Academy of Pediatrics (AAP) South Carolina Chapter co-CATCH Facilitator, and a contributing section editor in “AAP Grand Rounds.” Recently, Foxworth was selected to participate in the AAP Young Physicians’ Leadership Alliance through the Section on Early Career Physicians.
Montes-Ramos joined HopeHealth in 2019. She is a member of the American Academy of Pediatrics and the American Medical Association and a recipient of the Heart of Gold award from the Arnold P. Gold foundation. She was born and raised in Puerto Rico and is fluent in English and Spanish.
Montes-Ramos has special interest in vaccinations and childhood education, safety, and advocacy. She enjoys working with communities with special needs and serving as an instrument in parent-child relations.
HopeHealth is a nonprofit leader in providing affordable, expert health care and infectious diseases services for all ages in Aiken, Florence, Clarendon, Orangeburg, and Williamsburg Counties. Our federally qualified health centers are the primary care providers of choice for more than 50,000 patients. To become a patient, call 843-432-2960 or visit hope-health.org.