HopeHealth holds ribbon cutting for new pediatric location

FLORENCE, S.C. — HopeHealth Pediatrics in Florence and CARE House of the Pee Dee held a ribbon cutting on Jan. 21 for its new location at 1920 2nd Loop Road. The event was streamed on Facebook Live.

The new facility significantly increases access to care for pediatric care in a child, teen, and family-friendly environment.

“There was a significant need for more access and space for our pediatric patients,” said Dr. Edward Behling, chief medical officer. “The new multidisciplinary pediatric facility expands our services as well as our capacity to accept more pediatric patients. The relocation of this specialty also creates available space to provide additional services at our Medical Plaza location.”

As part of an integrated care model, HopeHealth Pediatrics in Florence includes an on-site behavioral health consultant and a lactation room (services will be offered in the near future.) More resources, such as therapy, are planned soon.

HopeHealth’s board-certified pediatricians, Dr. Michael K. Foxworth II and Dr. Camille Montes-Ramos, provide services at the new office.