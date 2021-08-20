HopeHealth lifestyle coach earns state recognition

FLORENCE, S.C. – Sonda Jett-Clair of HopeHealth’s Diabetes and Nutrition Institute team has been recognized by the South Carolina Public Health Association as the Lifestyle Change Coach of the Year.
The award is presented by the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control each year to an individual who has made special contributions in diabetes prevention and has proven results through program participants’ weight loss.
Jett-Clair, chronic disease prevention coordinator at the HopeHealth Medical Plaza, received the recognition virtually during the 19th Annual Chronic Disease Prevention Symposium.
“Sonda is a natural speaker and motivator and meets people where they are and is innovative and realistic in helping them figure out small sustainable steps to meet health goals in our Diabetes Prevention Program,” said Anita Longan, diabetes center coordinator. “She is realistic and motivational at the same time in helping people meet goals and navigate challenges and options and she single-handedly helped get the DPP program certified.”
“Her friendly, engaging manner encourages her class participants to share their preferences, needs and values, which then helps them overcome unhealthy lifestyle habits,” said Longan.
“When you know better, you can do better!” said Jett-Clair. “If I can reach one person, and motive one individual who has pre-diabetes to make some lifestyle changes, then I feel like I have accomplished something, so I try to give people the tools so that they can know better and make some changes.”
The Diabetes and Nutrition Institute is part of HopeHealth’s services and provides a comprehensive approach to disease prevention and management. The institute includes:
- Nutrition classes such as Cooking Matters, and It’s Your Health; Take Charge
- Chronic Disease prevention and management patient classes such as Diabetes Self-Management Education, Diabetes Prevention Program, and Walk with Ease
- Nutrition Counseling
- Medical Nutrition Therapy
- Diabetes care services, including retinal eye scans and foot care
- Endocrinology
