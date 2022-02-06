HopeHealth nurse practitioner: Managing risks key to healthy heart

FLORENCE, S.C. – Timothy Weaver, a family nurse practitioner with HopeHealth on Pine Needles Road in Florence, said patients with heart disease seem to be younger every year. He attributes some of it to our sedentary lifestyles.

Weaver said heart disease was once “our parents’ problem,” but not anymore. He said you can’t rule out a heart attack with chest pain or discomfort in someone under 40.

Weaver has been with HopeHealth since 2018 and sees lots of patients with hypertension and diabetes, which often lead to heart disease if not treated and managed.

He said that when blood pressure and diabetes get out of control heart disease can be the result.

He said people can have silent heart attacks and don’t know it. He said sometimes people have heart disease and don’t know it until something bad happens.

“About one in five heart attacks are considered silent heart attacks,” he said.

He said a silent heart attack has few, if any, symptoms. A person might not have chest pain or shortness of breath, which are typically associated with a heart attack.