HopeHealth nurse practitioner: Managing risks key to healthy heart

FLORENCE, S.C. – Timothy Weaver, a family nurse practitioner with HopeHealth on Pine Needles Road in Florence, said patients with heart disease seem to be younger every year. He attributes some of it to our sedentary lifestyles.
Weaver said heart disease was once “our parents’ problem,” but not anymore. He said you can’t rule out a heart attack with chest pain or discomfort in someone under 40.
Weaver has been with HopeHealth since 2018 and sees lots of patients with hypertension and diabetes, which often lead to heart disease if not treated and managed.
He said that when blood pressure and diabetes get out of control heart disease can be the result.
He said people can have silent heart attacks and don’t know it. He said sometimes people have heart disease and don’t know it until something bad happens.
“About one in five heart attacks are considered silent heart attacks,” he said.
He said a silent heart attack has few, if any, symptoms. A person might not have chest pain or shortness of breath, which are typically associated with a heart attack.
He said that when asked about having had a heart attack, the patient might recall an incident the patient thought was indigestion or a strained chest muscle.
Weaver said silent heart attacks can lead to heart damage and more severe heart problems.
The risk factors for a silent heart attack are the same as those for a heart attack with symptoms, according to the Mayo Clinic website. They are age, diabetes, excess weight, family history of heart disease, high blood pressure, high cholesterol, and lack of exercise, prior heart attack and tobacco use.
Weaver said there are things a person can do the minimize risk such as stop smoking, eating healthy, lowering weight, exercise, and if the person has high blood pressure or cholesterol take medication and do what is necessary to lower them both. He said the same goes for diabetes. Management is key, he said.
He said regular visits to your family physician are important to catch high blood pressure, high cholesterol and diabetes in the early stages or as a preventive measure.
He said HopeHealth has nutritionists to help with diet, diabetes clinics to help manage blood sugar levels and preventive screenings.
Weaver said preventive measures and aggressive risk management are important to reduce the risk of a heart attack. He said it is important to change the risk factors that can be changed. Family history is one that can’t be changed, he said.
During Heart Health Month in February, said Julia Derrick, communications coordinator with HopeHealth, the clinic tries try to make patients more aware of heart disease and ways to improve heart health. HopeHealth works to get information out to the community through social media, publications, and other avenues.