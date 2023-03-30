FLORENCE, S.C. – Interested in making a change for your health, but don’t know where to start? HopeHealth, in partnership with SCDHEC, offers “It’s Your Health, Take Charge,” a series of free nutrition classes, open to the public, which are designed to make cooking healthy food easy, exciting, and budget-friendly.

Offered biweekly, each class covers a different nutrition topic and includes handouts, take-home recipes, and samples to taste. Participants are invited to collaborate, ask questions, and learn simple tips for healthy eating from a registered dietician nutritionist.

Topics for the course include whole grains and fiber, portion distortion, salt and sodium, label reading, healthy cooking at home, shopping on a budget, choosing healthy options when dining out, and increasing physical activity.

“It’s Your Health, Take Charge” is offered on the second and fourth Wednesday of the month. The course is usually offered at the HopeHealth Medical Plaza from 10 to 11:30 a.m., with the current series being offered on April 12, April 26, May 11, May 24, June 14, and June 28.

In an effort to expand access, the course was offered for the first time at HopeHealth in Timmonsville from January to March of this year to great success.

“Attendees enjoyed learning simple ways to improve their nutrition habits, watching food preparation, and sampling easy-to-prepare dishes that are healthy, budget-friendly, and delicious," said Sonda Jett-Clair, chronic disease prevention coordinator. "Good nutrition promotes good health and when patients know better, they can do better with their eating habits. They also learned the importance of regular physical activity to improve overall health. We hope to provide more of these classes in the future at HopeHealth in Timmonsville.”

For more information about “It’s Your Health Take Charge,” contact Sonda Jett-Clair by calling 843-432-3717 or email sjclair@hope-health.org.