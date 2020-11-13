HopeHealth Pediatrics moves to Second Loop Road

FLORENCE, S.C. – HopeHealth Pediatrics in Florence has a new home.

Formerly located within the Medical Plaza, HopeHealth Pediatrics in Florence along with CARE House of the Pee Dee will begin seeing patients Monday at 1920 Second Loop Road.

The new space will allow increased access to pediatric care in a child, teen and family-friendly environment.

HopeHealth Pediatrics in Florence is a community-based health center that providing pediatric and adolescent care for newborns, infants, young children, adolescents and teens.

HopeHealth’s board-certified pediatricians, Dr. Michael K. Foxworth II and Dr. Camille Montes-Ramos, provide excellent health care to children of all ages.

“I love that the staff is always friendly, engaging, and very thorough,” said Adrienne Licari whose children, 8-month-old Amelia and 3-year-old John, are patients of Dr. Foxworth. “It’s just such a smooth process getting into the room, and the staff lights up as if we are family.”

Foxworth is one of few doctors in the state specializing in pediatric infectious diseases, implementing treatment and prevention in newborns, infants, children and young adults with normal and abnormal immune systems.