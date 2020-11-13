HopeHealth Pediatrics moves to Second Loop Road

FLORENCE, S.C. – HopeHealth Pediatrics in Florence has a new home.
Formerly located within the Medical Plaza, HopeHealth Pediatrics in Florence along with CARE House of the Pee Dee will begin seeing patients Monday at 1920 Second Loop Road.
The new space will allow increased access to pediatric care in a child, teen and family-friendly environment.
HopeHealth Pediatrics in Florence is a community-based health center that providing pediatric and adolescent care for newborns, infants, young children, adolescents and teens.
HopeHealth’s board-certified pediatricians, Dr. Michael K. Foxworth II and Dr. Camille Montes-Ramos, provide excellent health care to children of all ages.
“I love that the staff is always friendly, engaging, and very thorough,” said Adrienne Licari whose children, 8-month-old Amelia and 3-year-old John, are patients of Dr. Foxworth. “It’s just such a smooth process getting into the room, and the staff lights up as if we are family.”
Foxworth is one of few doctors in the state specializing in pediatric infectious diseases, implementing treatment and prevention in newborns, infants, children and young adults with normal and abnormal immune systems.
Originally from Marion, Foxworth is board certified in pediatrics and pediatric infectious diseases. He is a CATCH Implementation Grant recipient, a current American Academy of Pediatrics (AAP) South Carolina Chapter co-CATCH Facilitator and a contributing section editor in “AAP Grand Rounds.” Recently, Foxworth was selected to participate in the AAP Young Physicians’ Leadership Alliance through the Section on Early Career Physicians. He is also the father of three young daughters.
Montes-Ramos joined HopeHealth in 2019. She is a member of the American Academy of Pediatrics and the American Medical Association and a recipient of the Heart of Gold award from the Arnold P Gold foundation. She was born and raised in Puerto Rico, is fluent in English and Spanish and is a new mother.
Montes-Ramos has special interest in vaccinations and childhood education, safety and advocacy. She enjoys working with communities with special needs and serving as an instrument in parent-child relations.
