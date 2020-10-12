HopeHealth receives donation from Aiken Foundation

FLORENCE, S.C. – HopeHealth recently received a $40,000 donation from The Aiken Foundation to benefit the Compassionate Care Fund.

“We hope this gift will ease financial concerns and provide additional support for the year ahead, especially this year during a pandemic and the many challenges we all are facing,” said J. Boone Aiken III, president of the foundation.

The donation will help provide specialty care and support to many patients with complicated financial needs and health conditions.

“For the Aiken Foundation to recognize HopeHealth’s vital work in our communities is very much appreciated,” said Scherrie Cogdill, director of development at HopeHealth. “This donation will help many of our patients get important health care screenings and meet other essential needs.”

HopeHealth is a nonprofit leader in providing affordable, expert health care and infectious diseases services for all ages in Aiken, Florence, Clarendon, Orangeburg, and Williamsburg Counties.