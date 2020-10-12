 Skip to main content
HopeHealth receives donation from Aiken Foundation
FLORENCE, S.C. – HopeHealth recently received a $40,000 donation from The Aiken Foundation to benefit the Compassionate Care Fund.

“We hope this gift will ease financial concerns and provide additional support for the year ahead, especially this year during a pandemic and the many challenges we all are facing,” said J. Boone Aiken III, president of the foundation.

The donation will help provide specialty care and support to many patients with complicated financial needs and health conditions.

“For the Aiken Foundation to recognize HopeHealth’s vital work in our communities is very much appreciated,” said Scherrie Cogdill, director of development at HopeHealth. “This donation will help many of our patients get important health care screenings and meet other essential needs.”

HopeHealth is a nonprofit leader in providing affordable, expert health care and infectious diseases services for all ages in Aiken, Florence, Clarendon, Orangeburg, and Williamsburg Counties. Our federally qualified health centers are the primary care providers of choice for more than 50,000 patients. To become a patient, call 843-667-9414 or visit hope-health.org.

