FLORENCE, S.C. – HopeHealth is pleased to receive support from the National Association of Community Health Centers (NACHC) to further the education, engagement, and empowerment of communities to own their health and wellness.

As part of a pilot Community Empowerment, Engagement and Education Initiative, HopeHealth plans to form a Patient Advisory Council to advance health equity, engage patients, and better meet the needs of our diverse communities.

The $9,500 grant award will support development and delivery of training for patients, community members, staff, and other stakeholders. This support will arm participants with the resources needed to collaborate, build ongoing relationships, and educate themselves and others on health literacy and

self-efficacy.

“National Health Center Week was a great time to learn that NACHC has selected HopeHealth to work alongside them in a way that so perfectly aligns with our mission, vision, and values, “explained Tiffany Straus, associate vice president of administration. “Advocacy is a pillar of priority for our health center, and the launch of our patient advocacy council will be magnified through this effort.”

HopeHealth is one of two health centers nationwide selected to participate in this initiative, made possible in part through the support of Johnson & Johnson. Johnson & Johnson’s support of community health centers aligns with its broader health equity efforts through Our Race to Health Equity, a five-year, $100 million commitment to help eradicate health disparities among communities of color.