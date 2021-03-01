HopeHealth recognized for commitment to preventing heart attacks and strokes

FLORENCE, S.C. – HopeHealth, located in Florence, is recognized by Million Hearts – a national initiative to prevent 1 million heart attacks and strokes in five years – for excellence in preventing heart attacks and strokes.

HopeHealth was selected based upon the use of innovative care strategies and their prevention and treatment achievements.

The Million Hearts Hospitals & Health Systems Recognition Program acknowledges institutions working to improve the cardiovascular health of the population and communities they serve through four priority areas: keeping people healthy, optimizing care, improving outcomes for priority populations and innovating for health.

“On behalf of CDC and our Million Hearts team, we are pleased to recognize HopeHealth for their dedication and commitment to improving the cardiovascular health of their patients, employees and community,” said Laurence Sperling, M.D., the executive director of Million Hearts. “HopeHealth is an excellent example of how an institution can work to keep people healthy, optimize cardiovascular care and focus on priority populations to prevent heart attacks, strokes and cardiovascular events in America.”