HopeHealth recognized for commitment to preventing heart attacks and strokes

FLORENCE, S.C. – HopeHealth, located in Florence, is recognized by Million Hearts – a national initiative to prevent 1 million heart attacks and strokes in five years – for excellence in preventing heart attacks and strokes.
HopeHealth was selected based upon the use of innovative care strategies and their prevention and treatment achievements.
The Million Hearts Hospitals & Health Systems Recognition Program acknowledges institutions working to improve the cardiovascular health of the population and communities they serve through four priority areas: keeping people healthy, optimizing care, improving outcomes for priority populations and innovating for health.
“On behalf of CDC and our Million Hearts team, we are pleased to recognize HopeHealth for their dedication and commitment to improving the cardiovascular health of their patients, employees and community,” said Laurence Sperling, M.D., the executive director of Million Hearts. “HopeHealth is an excellent example of how an institution can work to keep people healthy, optimize cardiovascular care and focus on priority populations to prevent heart attacks, strokes and cardiovascular events in America.”
The Million Hearts Hospitals & Health Systems Recognition Program is a national effort intended to promote innovative approaches to tackle the leading causes of heart disease and stroke. The Million Hearts Hospitals & Health Systems Recognition Program provides an opportunity for hospitals and health care organizations to get involved in Million Hearts and to be recognized for the important work they are doing. It also enables participants to identify new areas and ways in which they can prevent cardiovascular events. Some 1.6 million people in the United States have a heart attack or stroke each year.
Million Hearts 2022 is a national initiative co-led by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS) to prevent 1 million heart attacks and strokes within five years. This initiative focuses on a small set of priorities selected for their ability to reduce heart disease, stroke and related conditions. CDC’s Division for Heart Disease and Stroke Prevention provides leadership and support for the Million Hearts initiative, which began in 2012. The agency collaborates extensively with CMS, sets priorities and leads the communications, partnership development, research, translation and evaluation efforts for the initiative.
HopeHealth is a nonprofit leader in providing affordable, expert health care and infectious diseases services for all ages in Florence, Aiken, Clarendon, Orangeburg and Williamsburg counties. Its federally qualified health centers are the primary care providers of choice for more than 50,000 patients. To become a patient, call 843-667-9414 or visit hope-health.org.