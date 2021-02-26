HopeHealth recognized for service to the community with Marion Medallion award

FMU President Fred Carter said that once a year the Morning News and FMU come together to choose recipients of the Marion Medallion.

'We got it right'

Carter said one of the criteria for making a selection is that when the announcement is made, people in the community say, 'Of course, it’s them; it should be them.'

“This year we got it right,” Carter said.

“This year we have elected to give the Marion Medallion to the 425-plus employees of HopeHealth,” Carter said. “We are doing this for a number of reasons. We are doing this in recognition ... of your vision for taking the organization from a small organization that worked to mitigate AIDS inside the community to one of the finest health providers in the Pee Dee region of South Carolina, while still maintaining the same passion and the same patient-oriented focus that you had from the very, very beginning.”

Carter said the medallion was being presented to HopeHealth because across the community you hear nothing but accolades about the responsiveness and responsibilities on the part of its physicians, nurses and staff.