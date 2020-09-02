 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
HopeHealth reopens Lake City High School clinic
0 comments

HopeHealth reopens Lake City High School clinic

  • 0
Only $5 for 5 months

FLORENCE, S.C. — The HopeHealth school-based clinic at Lake City High School reopened Sept. 1 to provide school-based health services to students and staff at Lake City High School, including basic primary care, well visits, screenings, immunizations, referrals for additional services, and follow-up care as needed.

Located in the Health Connections building on the Lake City High School campus, services are available from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. every Monday and Thursday beginning Sept. 10. Appointments will also be available Thursday, Sept. 3.

To schedule an appointment, call 843-432-2943.

0 comments

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

+7
Nine Wilson students earn IB top honors
Local News

Nine Wilson students earn IB top honors

FLORENCE, S.C. -- Nine Wilson High School students earned perfect scores in either English, German or Spanish according to International Baccalaurate scores that were recently released for the 2019-20 school year.

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert