HopeHealth reopens Lake City High School clinic

FLORENCE, S.C. — The HopeHealth school-based clinic at Lake City High School reopened Sept. 1 to provide school-based health services to students and staff at Lake City High School, including basic primary care, well visits, screenings, immunizations, referrals for additional services, and follow-up care as needed.
Located in the Health Connections building on the Lake City High School campus, services are available from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. every Monday and Thursday beginning Sept. 10. Appointments will also be available Thursday, Sept. 3.
To schedule an appointment, call 843-432-2943.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.