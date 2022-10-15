 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
HopeHealth teaches healthier cooking at Florence City Center Farmers Market

FLORENCE, S.C. — About a dozen participants had a chance Saturday morning to learn how to kick their kitchen skills up a notch or two while making their meals healthier.

HopeHealth at the Market took over the kitchen at the market so that chef Naimah Rutling of Philadelphia — culinary instructor at Cathedral Kitchen in Camden, N.J., and owner of HER Catering in Philadelphia — taught participants how to cook four distinct dishes while she worked with them on how to season their meals with less salt.

From purple sweet potatoes to kale — the mother of all greens— Rutling worked her students through cubing up root vegetables to knife safety as the class prepared Easy Vegetarian Quiche-kale, Breakfast Potato Hash, Shrimp Avocado Toast and Brunch Parfait using ingredients in season in the fall.

The demonstration included her low-salt seasoning blend.

