HopeHealth to open Lake City office Monday

LAKE CITY, S.C. – HopeHealth will open the doors to its newest community health center location Monday.

The new facility, located on 148 Sauls Street (Suite A) will provide quality primary care services to patients of all ages in Lake City. HopeHealth in Lake City is open Monday through Thursday from 8:30 a.m.-5 p.m., and Friday from 8:30 a.m.-1 p.m.

HopeHealth in Lake City’s new facility features 6,700 square feet of completely renovated space, encompassing a medical clinical suite and a separate dental suite, with the addition of dental services now provided by Colin Spencer, DDS. The building also houses a concourse gallery connecting the two suites, which will be used to display local artwork.

“This is a bigger facility with more space to better meet patient needs. We also have advanced technology as it relates to dental services. We are excited about having the new, larger space, with expanded waiting room and exam room areas to cut down on patient wait times,” said Dawn McCutcheon, practice administrator.