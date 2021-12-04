HopeHealth walk raises AIDS awareness

FLORENCE, S.C. — The instance of AIDS and HIV is on the increase in the Pee Dee and the fight against the disease is far from over.

That and a message of hope were front and center Saturday morning at HopeHealth's annual AIDS walk, this year on its North Irby Street campus.

The event featured health care information, mental health information, balloon animals for the children and a Chik-fil-A boxed lunch at the end of the walk.

"Being aware of your HIV and AIDS status is very important; people are still being infected," said Tamal Dixon, practice administrator for HopeHealth's infectious disease practice.

"It's not over; it's far from over. We're just grateful it's no longer a death sentence," Dixon said. "People can still live full lives."

But to put an end to AIDS the transmission of the disease must be stopped, Dixon said.

"We are starting to see an increase in younger generation. A lot of us were born way after 1981. The fear factor isn't there anymore," Dixon said.

With drugs that now exist , the existence of the virus is no longer detectable in the person, Dixon said.