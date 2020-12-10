HopeHealth's North Pole the center of Children of Hope Christmas outreach

FLORENCE, S.C. — "We call this the North Pole," HopeHealth's Tiffany Straus said. She was talking about the building being used this year for the community medical center's Christmas outreach — Children of Hope.
The North Pole is a recently vacated office/warehouse with about a third of the building built out as a cube farm and the other half open warehouse space.
The North Pole was so full of holiday cheer Wednesday that moving around was, at all times, a coordinated effort similar to a waltz and that was with half the bicycles elsewhere and all of HopeHealth Manning's packages relocated to Manning.
Children of Hope is aimed at HopeHealth clients in need and works out of its area offices.
Cubes and offices were dedicated to wrapping efforts while hallways were full of household baskets and every nook and cranny full of wrapped packages piled under name tags stuck to walls.
Staff and volunteer wrappers found spaces in which they could work, usually at a table or desk, and wrapped that which was at hand.
"Half of bicycles at the North Pole, the other half at the new pediatrics office," said Straus, who described herself as the Head Elf. "We're taking advantage of every space we can."
"We have had so many amazing supporter for this project, two of the biggest being The Toy Shop, and we got a great gift from Rotary Club of Florence just a couple of days ago," Straus said.
"We have seen more on the wish lists for the basic needs than ever before. Underwear, socks, shoes — oh my goodness," Straus said. "A lot of people needed shoes this year. We had an awesome donation of socks from house of hope this year — Bombas socks."
"There are a couple of things on the wish list that we never look over and that's coats and shoes. Everyone should have that," she said.
The outreach goes beyond children.
"Volunteers are putting together household baskets. That the biggest ask we're getting this year from parents, toilet paper, paper towels, laundry and cleaning supplies," Straus said. Stacks of laundry baskets were filled with just such items.
Straus said community support has been great, and she's been able to ask for specific needs through social media and get the donations in the same day — not to mention donations received through Amazon from as far away as Indiana.
Members of Florence's F3 fitness group have served as the operation's bicycle assemblers because parents shouldn't have to put bikes together Christmas morning, she said.
Last year's effort, which was run out of the Straus house, has been more than doubled this year, she said.
"We were able to add another 220 kids this year on top of what we did last year. We have probably now passed 400 children," she said.
That doesn't mean her house was left out of it this year; it has served as the receiving dock since mid summer and has averaged four shipments a day, she said. Again this year her family put a cooler care station out for the delivery drivers — kept enthusiastically stocked by her children.
Four of her neighbors also stepped up for a couple of weeks to make sure the deliveries were accepted and secured.
As this year's project nears its end, Straus said there is one thing that keeps her going.
"Every time I get burned out I get a story about one of the families. Every time. Then, oh my gosh, I have to keep going," she said. "There is a real child attached to every single piece of tape that's gone into this."
"This year the community has been unbelievably awesome," she said.
