HopeHealth's North Pole the center of Children of Hope Christmas outreach

"We have seen more on the wish lists for the basic needs than ever before. Underwear, socks, shoes — oh my goodness," Straus said. "A lot of people needed shoes this year. We had an awesome donation of socks from house of hope this year — Bombas socks."

"There are a couple of things on the wish list that we never look over and that's coats and shoes. Everyone should have that," she said.

The outreach goes beyond children.

"Volunteers are putting together household baskets. That the biggest ask we're getting this year from parents, toilet paper, paper towels, laundry and cleaning supplies," Straus said. Stacks of laundry baskets were filled with just such items.

Straus said community support has been great, and she's been able to ask for specific needs through social media and get the donations in the same day — not to mention donations received through Amazon from as far away as Indiana.

Members of Florence's F3 fitness group have served as the operation's bicycle assemblers because parents shouldn't have to put bikes together Christmas morning, she said.

Last year's effort, which was run out of the Straus house, has been more than doubled this year, she said.