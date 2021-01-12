Horry County has the most human trafficking reports in SC

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Horry County once again is the South Carolina county with the most human trafficking reports.

South Carolina Attorney General Alan Wilson released the South Carolina Human Trafficking Task Force’s 2020 annual report Monday at a news conference held at the Statehouse.

The report indicates that Horry, Charleston, Greenville, Richland and Anderson are the South Carolina counties with the highest number of reports made to the National Human Trafficking Hotline. The data also indicates that Dorchester County dropped from the top five in 2020.

Being in the top five doesn’t necessarily mean those counties have the most human trafficking, Attorney General Wilson said in a news release announcing the report.

Counties with active regional human trafficking task forces have raised awareness about the crime and how to report it, so being one of the top counties could be because it’s reported more, not because it’s happening there more.

There were 139 cases of human trafficking reported in this year’s annual report.

Wilson also reported 179 victim cases through the hotline alone.