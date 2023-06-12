DARLINGTON, S.C. — A worker from Horry County died Monday morning when a machine collapsed and fell on him.

Darlington County Coroner Todd Hardee identified the man as Michael Thomas Hinnant. He was 30. The death occurred around 7:30 a.m., Hardee said, and Hinnant was pronounced dead at the scene.

The death is under investigation by the Darlington County Coroner's Office. Hardee has sought the assistance of the South Carolina Multi-disciplinary Accident Investigation Team (M.A.I.T). This team is assembled by the South Carolina Department of Public Safety. The Occupational Safety and Health Administration is also assisting in the investigation at the request of the coroner.

Hardee said he "would like to express his sincere condolences to this young man's family and friends, and his extreme gratitude to the Darlington County First Responders."

"Our men and women in uniform throughout Darlington County are the best of the best," Hardee said. "Days like today make me applaud them even more."